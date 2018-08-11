Terrell: Bragging rights have changed

Growing up as a baby boomer, I discovered somewhere along the way that life was tough.
I just didn’t know it at the time.
And, if I did mention life being tough or not fair in passing to a parent or grandparent, I’m pretty confident the response was always, “Life is tough, and nobody said it would be easy.”
As a kid, that usually rolled off my shoulders as I moved on to the next event.
I think my first life lesson was at the age of 10 when my parents signed my brother and me up for Little League baseball in LaGrange.
I was drafted by the Jaycees. We wore New York Yankee pinstripe uniforms. I didn’t know the coach or any of the players but I was happy. The Yankees were my favorite team.
By the end of the week, I was traded to the Elks team. I was devastated. It took me all weekend to get over it. The next week I found myself on the same team with my brother and playing for a coach that was a neighbor.
At the end of the season life moved on. No trophy, no end-of-the-year party, no all-star recognition, just life on a wide road ahead of me.
In the seventh grade, I went out for the junior high basketball team because Johnny, a classmate who I thought was the coolest kid in the seventh grade, was trying out.
On Friday, at the end of the tryouts, I practically ran to the gym to look at the list of players selected for the team.
I read it twice just in case I missed my name. I didn’t miss it. In fact, no one whose last name started with a “T” made the team. I recall Mother consoling me and telling me I would be better at something else.
She didn’t tell me the coach obviously didn’t know what he was doing, nor did she call the principal to complain that her son did not make the team. She didn’t threaten to send me to another school and she certainly didn’t tell me that the coach must have owed someone else a favor.
There was no thought of calling an attorney. Bottom line, I simply wasn’t good enough to be on the team.
I was a little embarrassed but by Sunday I was back on the road in front of me, running wide open.
Finally, in high school I earned my letter for football. It took me all four years. Those were years when the coach would grab your face mask on the helmet, pulling and twisting while yelling about why you missed the tackle or failed to make the block.
Four years of that was enough to earn a letter jacket for football but I would like to think I also contributed in some other ways. I still have the jacket and the letter.
During those years, very few trophies would be awarded except to the super athletes. Trophies like Top Scorer, Best Defender, All Region and All State were given on merit and production.
Meanwhile, during those high school years, I found other activities at which I was successful and some at which I excelled. I earned recognition in a number of arenas with nothing more than encouragement from my parents and friends.
Somewhere, at sometime, between 1965 and 1990, the world changed. These weren’t simple but big time changes.
By 1990, I was coaching our sons in Little League baseball and after that in soccer.
That’s when I discovered everyone got a trophy at the end of every season and for every sport there was a team party. To ask why, was blasphemy!
Everybody on the team became equal regardless of attendance, effort or attitude.
I’m sad to say, it has only gotten worse.
An article in the Wall Street Journal last week told of a mother who was concerned about her 10-year-old son who spent a lot of time playing the video game “Fortnite.”
“Fortnite” is a very popular video game that excels in violence and by last estimates more than 125 million want-a-be warriors play it world-wide.
Combatants fight each other until the last man or team standing is the winner.
Mom isn’t worried that this young man spends hours playing the game. Her concern is because he can’t win. Forget the violence on the screen or the hours sitting in front of the screen, it’s all about winning.
Apparently, the young man’s self esteem is threatened.
To help him, she has hired a video game coach and pays $50 for four hours of online lessons that will help her son.
The WSJ said, “For many children, ‘Fortnite’ has become a social proving ground…winning bestows the kind of bragging rights that used to be reserved for the local little league baseball champ.”
The mother added, “There’s pressure not just to play but to be really good at it.”
Is it any wonder why we feel the world is in a handbasket travelling down a very narrow road at a high rate of speed?
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
