Holloway: Better lawns through better mowing practices

Lawns are a quintessential part of American landscapes; from the humblest starter home to the most opulent mansion, lawns for better or worse, are ubiquitous.
But while most of us can’t afford the mansion and a fancy lawn company to manage the grounds, having an attractive lawn doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated.
One of the cheapest and simplest ways to improve the appearance of your lawn is through proper mowing practices.
Mow at
the right height
First, never remove more than one-third of a blade of grass. Removing more than one-third stresses the plant, causes browning, and depletes nutrients stored in the roots. After that, know what the recommended cutting height it for your grass.
For Bermuda grass, the most common in our area, the mowing height recommendation are 0.5-1.5 inches for hybrid varieties, and 1-2 inches for common Bermuda grass.
In the heat of the summer or when turf might be suffering from drought or other environmental stress, cut on the high end of that range.
Leave grass clippings
Leaving grass clippings to decompose, known as grass-cycling, adds nutrients to the soil can reduce the need for fertilizer by up to 30 percent. There is no need to rake or bag clippings if you are mowing at the right height and in a timely manner.
Keep the blade sharp
A dull blade doesn’t cut grass, but rather tears it leaving ragged ends. Not only does this affect the overall look of your turf, it also leaves potential for increased insect and disease issues. Taking the blade to get sharpened is an inexpensive but effective way to improve the health of your turf.
Mow in alternating directions
Mow in a different direction each time you cut.
If you cut back and forth over the length of you lawn one time, cut back and forth over the width the next, and diagonally the next.
This can improve the appearance of your lawn, and prevent odd patterns from forming in the grass over time.
Mow at the right time
Avoid mowing when grass is wet, such as early in the morning when dew is still on the ground. This can lead to an increase in disease, and may cause grass clippings to clump, which can shade grass and cause dead spots if not removed.
It is also difficult to get a clean cut on a wet lawn. Mowing in the heat of the day can also be stressful to turf. Mid-morning and late afternoon are ideal times for mowing lawns.
For more ideas on how to manage your lawn, give me a call or stop by the Extension office.
—
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. in Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
Holloway: Better lawns through better mowing practices
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)