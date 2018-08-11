Jacks: Favorite quiche recipes

This past weekend was “Fan Day” at UGA, which used to be Picture Day.
I’m not a fan of the new format. It takes away the personal touch of meeting the players one-on-one like it was in the past. You have an hour for autographs and no personal pictures. I have had season tickets since my freshman year in college where I was a Georgia girl, a team tutor and Coach Kasay’s errand girl. I’m ready for some Georgia football.
—
This week’s column will be a few of my favorite recipes for quiche.
A mixture of spinach and bacon and you have the start of a great dish for sure.
Spinach Bacon Quiche
Ingredients
4 eggs
2 cups milk
1 1/4 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
4 bacon strips cooked and crumbled
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
1/4 tsp. paprika
1 pkg. (10 ounces) frozen, chopped spinach cooked and drained
1 unbaked pastry shell (9 inches)
Directions
In a large bowl, beat eggs, whisk in milk, 1 cup cheese, onion, bacon, salt, mustard and paprika. Add spinach. Pour into pie shell. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake at 400 degrees or until a knife inserted halfway between the center and the edge comes out clean.
—
Asparagus is another of my favorite vegetables. Mixing with mushrooms creates another great taste.
Mushroom Asparagus Quiche
Ingredients
1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
2 tsps. prepared mustard
1 1/2 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed and cut into ½-inch pieces
1 medium onion, chopped
1/2 cup sliced, fresh mushrooms
1/4 cup butter, cubed
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded part skim mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup minced, fresh parsley
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 each dried, divided, oregano and rubbed sage
Directions
Separate crescent dough into 8 triangles; place in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate with points toward the center. Press onto the bottom and up the sides to form a crust. Seal perforations. Spread with mustard and set aside.
In a large skillet, sauté the asparagus, onion and mushroom in butter until asparagus is crisp tender. In a large bowl combine the remaining ingredients. Stir in asparagus mixture and pour into crust.
Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.
—
Tomatoes always are a good vegetable (I know technically it’s a fruit) for making quiche.
Tomato Olive Quiche
Ingredients
1 sheet refrigerated pie pastry
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
2 medium tomatoes, sliced
2 Tbsps. olive oil
2 large eggs
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 can (6 ounces) pitted ripe olives, drained and finely chopped
1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
3 green onions, chopped
4 slices provolone cheese
Directions
Unroll pastry into 9-inch pie plate, flute edges. Line unpricked pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy duty foil. Bake at 450 degrees for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 5 minutes longer.
In a large sealable plastic bag combine the flour, salt and pepper. Add tomato slices, a few at a time and shake to coat, in a large skillet cook tomatoes in oil for 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. In a small bowl, whisk eggs and cream. Stir in cheddar cheese. Sprinkle olives and onions into crust. Top with 2 slices of provolone cheese. Layer with tomato, and remaining provolone. Pour egg mixture over the top. Bake at 375 degrees for 40-45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.
—
This last quiche has a variety of vegetables and you could probably change a few of these and add your favorite to it. It has a good combination of vegetables with different flavors mixed together.
Bacon
Vegetable Quiche
Ingredients
1 unbaked pastry shell (9 inches)
1 cup sliced, fresh mushrooms
1 cup chopped, fresh broccoli
3/4 cup chopped sweet onion
2 1/2 tsps. olive oil
2 cups fresh baby spinach
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
1 Tbsp. minced fresh rosemary or tsp. dried rosemary, crushed
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1/2 cup crumbled tomato and basil feta cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line unpricked pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy duty foil. Bake 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake 5 minutes longer. Reduce heat to 375.
Meanwhile in a large skillet sauté mushrooms, broccoli and onions in oil until tender.
Add spinach. Cook until wilted.
In a large bowl whisk eggs, milk, rosemary, salt and pepper. Stir in vegetables, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Pour into crust. Sprinkle with feta cheese. Cover edges loosely with foil. Bake 30-35 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
