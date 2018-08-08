Despite just being in high school Brady House had already logged plenty of miles playing baseball.
House, who made an immediate impact for the Winder-Barrow High School baseball team this past spring as a freshman, has been selected for the Team USA 15U team in this year’s World Cup in Panama.
The opening ceremonies will be Friday with USA’s opening game on Saturday. Tournament games will be held through Aug. 18 with the Bronze Medal game and World Championship set for Sunday. Aug. 19.
House will not graduate high school until 2021 but has already traveled around the world playing baseball. He was a member of the 12U USA team that competed in Taiwan.
As a freshman, he was named all-region and second-team all-state for Winder-Barrow and was a strong candidate for region Player of the Year. He was one of the top pitchers and batters for the Diamond Doggs during the 2018 season, hitting leadoff and splitting time between the mound and shortstop. He has been logging time at third base and first base for Team USA.
Baseball: House selected for USA 15U team
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry