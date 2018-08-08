Volleyball: Knights hope to be mentally tougher, more successful in 2018

After a disappointing 7-20 rebuilding year last season, Bethlehem Christian Academy volleyball coach Karen Carlyle said her team was ready for a change and chose to look inward.
Carlyle believes that self-evaluation period has been beneficial for the Knights, who return a wealth of talent this season and open their 2018 campaign at home 5 p.m. Thursday against Trinity Prep.
“In the offseason, we re-evaluated our team dynamics and how we prepared for the season,” Carlyle said. “We changed up our workouts in the weight room to better focus on our weaknesses as well. We also realized many of the things we needed to work on came on the mental level of competition, so we are focusing on this as well.
“We attended camp at the University of Alabama this summer, and after seeing the changes come to life, I think we are pretty prepared for our season. Our goal is to enter the state tournament this year as region champs.”
The Knights return four seniors to the starting lineup, including hitters Kaleigh Roseland (155 kills, 22 aces, 30 blocks, 106 digs last season), Olivia Morgan (138 kills, 45 aces, 22 blocks, 129 digs) and Morgan Locklar (97 aces, 57 kills, 11 blocks, 181 digs) along with Laura Clifford.
