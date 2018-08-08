Volleyball: Wildcats enter 2018 campaign with high expectations

After a second-place finish in GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA last season with a young group, the Apalachee High School volleyball team isn’t shying away from higher expectations in 2018.
The Wildcats return the bulk of their starting lineup and have a deep, talented roster as coach Joey Alfonso’s team is setting its sights on an area title and deeper run into the state playoffs.
“We’ve set the expectations pretty high. Whether we fulfill those, we’ll see,” said Alfonso, whose Wildcats begin their fall campaign Saturday at home in the Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court Tourney after a Wednesday home scrimmage with Providence Christian. “We did take some time off this summer that we don’t usually take off so we’re a couple weeks behind. We played pretty well in the Barrow Bash (recently). I don’t know if we’re state playoff-ready yet, but I think we can get there. Hopefully Wednesday will let us know a little more.”
Alfonso expects nine girls to see regular time in the playing rotation, which he said is the most the Wildcats have had in a long time. Apalachee will be particularly strong along the front with senior middle hitter Nakia Hooks (421 kills, 495 digs, 24 blocks, 95-percent serving percentage), junior outside hitter Ellie Alfonso (119 aces, 307 kills, 633 digs, 95 percent on serves) leading the way. Sophomore outside hitter Emily Crocker and junior right-side hitter Logan Butchart are also back.
Junior Olivia Swift returns as the team’s setter, and the Wildcats will get some help on defense from senior Katie Crocker, who is returning after having surgery on both knees. Senior Lizzie Niles also returns in the middle, but is being pushed for playing time by a pair of sophomores, Alfonso said.
