Online fundraiser set up for Winder native who died from surgery complications

Thursday, August 2. 2018
An online fundraising campaign has generated more than $20,000 for the family of a Winder native who died this week as a result of complications from gastric bypass surgery.
Rob Cain, 32, of Chattanooga, died Monday, two days after undergoing surgery in Mexico.
Cain was a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School and worked for Mars Manufacturing in Chattanooga. He is survived by his wife, Erica, and 2-year-old son, Wyatt.
According to the GoFundMe page online, “Everyone loved Rob; he was a sweet, considerate, kind and funny person.”
According to the page, Cain elected to have the surgery to take a step toward a healthier life. The fundraiser, which has raised $20,735 as of Thursday morning, was set up to help with costs involved in bringing Cain’s body home, funeral costs and day-to-day living expenses for Erica and Wyatt.
The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/rob-cain-family-and-son.
