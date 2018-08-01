John Skinner, who has been the Barrow County chief of emergency services for about three years, has been hired as the new chief safety and security officer for the Barrow County School System.
The Barrow County Board of Education approved the hire Tuesday night.
The board agreed in late April to move toward filling that new position after assistant superintendent Ken Greene, who has overseen school security, along with other administrators, said the district’s top priority for safety would be the position.
The board talked about school security first in terms of hiring six school resource officers, putting one in each school.
The new coordinator will be responsible for security at all schools. Board members said they would like to have a staff person who is “expert” on safety questions to make recommendations to the board.
School security has been a priority, getting more attention each year, Supt. Chris McMichael told the board then. School shootings around the country have drawn new attention to the issue. Skinner was interim chief of emergency services or deputy chief of operations from 2009 until being named head of the Barrow County operations.
He has been a paid employee with BCES as firefighter and EMT, shift commander and battalion chief before becoming interim chief. He has worked for Barrow County for about 22 years — since 1996. He was a volunteer in 1996-97.
Skinner also worked for the Winder Fire Department as a firefighter and driver-engineer for three years, 1997-2000.
He has an associate degree of applied science, management and supervisory from Lanier Technical College. He was certified as an emergency manager through the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and as an EMT-intermediate at Gwinnett Fire College.
He has had specialized training in “response to terrorism incidents” and biological incidents. He also has been trained as the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office SWAT/tactical medic.
He is co-chair of the Barrow County E911 Advisory Committee and secretary of the Northeast Georgia Fire Chiefs Association.
The position was listed in the budget as costing $120,935. That includes salary, benefits and miscellaneous costs.
Skinner lives in Jefferson.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on a recommendation to name Alan Shuman the interim fire chief during a called meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
These officers need be heavily monitored, so that they do not abuse their VERY LIMITED authority. These officers should not be permitted "to decide" or dole out punishments to your children! They should not be permitted to address children as if they are correctional officers - - schools are in the education business! This is not a jail, and your child is not guilty of anything.
Some schools have allowed kids to be injured, and the school itself got into deeper legal trouble when a school permitted the resource officer to aggressively, maliciously and unjustly rough up a youngster. (Kids can be trying! - we all get that!)
It is hard to believe that any principal would let a resource officer take over, or even influence, the decision-making for the disciplinary measures handed out to a child - - but some school leaders are weak and it has happened.
Just saying...be very wary, cautious and observant whenever law enforcement interacts with your child. Being fair to your child may not be high on their radar - but it may mean everything to your kid's future.