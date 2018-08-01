Former police officer gets 9 years for extortion

A former Auburn police officer was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday for his involvement in an extortion ring that targeted drug traffickers.
According to a news release from the Northern District of Georgia division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Charles Hubbard, of Loganville, also received three years of supervised release after the nine-year term. Five other people have been sentenced and another one is scheduled to be sentenced later this month for their involvement in the nearly eight-year scheme, which was aimed at extorting and robbing drug traffickers.
Hubbard was arrested on April 4, 2016 during a Drug Enforcement Administration sting at an apartment complex, where Hubbard met a confidential DEA source and accepted $40,000 before dividing it with two other co-conspirators. Hubbard was found with $20,000 in his vehicle.
Hubbard pled guilty last year to conspiracy to obtain property by extortion under cover of official right and conspiracy to possess cocaine with the intent to distribute.
The case was investigated by the Atlanta-Carolinas High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Program and the DEA, along with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
