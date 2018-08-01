City still mulling options for old depot

Winder officials are continuing to mull the future of the historic train depot building on Porter Street as the end of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce’s lease approaches at the end of the year and chamber officials continue their search for a new location.
The Winder City Council voted in December to terminate a lease agreement with the chamber, which has occupied the building since the 1970s, at the end of 2018.
Since then, council members have discussed whether to sell the building or lease it to someone else but nothing has materialized.
“There is no city need for it at this time,” city administrator Donald Toms said last Thursday during a council finance committee meeting.
He added the city has approached the Barrow County Historical Society about the building but that historical society officials have told him the organization would not be able to pay rent or for maintenance on the building.
Councilman Jimmy Terrell, who was elected in November and seated in January, has said he is opposed to the city totally getting rid of the building.
“I think that would cause the city council a lot of problems,” Terrell said.
At the meeting, the committee tasked Terrell with coordinating with city clerk Maddison Dean to work with the Winder Downtown Development Authority and other downtown business groups to come up with suggestions for potential uses of the building. Dean is the city staff member on the DDA.
Some ideas suggested at the committee meeting included offices for a non-profit organization or a restaurant.
In the meantime, the council may approach the chamber about a short-term lease extension but would prefer that the chamber’s board of directors vote on interest in that before a proposal comes before city council, said Mayor David Maynard, who also serves on the chamber board.
Chamber president Tommy Jennings said Friday the chamber is actively working to find a new location and is in negotiations for a downtown location, though nothing has been secured yet.
“Certainly, time is beginning to run short and we understand some type of buildout would be required, which could push us into the new year,” Jennings said. “I think the option and possibility is there for us to look to the city (for an extension) if the need arises.”
City still mulling options for old depot
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)