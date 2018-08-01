Barrow County School System plans $25.2 million in building projects

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, August 1. 2018
Comments (0)
The Barrow County Board of Education will be asked to approve $25.2 million in new and renovated school projects at its meeting Tuesday night.
The major portion of the cost, $19 million, is for the first phase of the new high school at the Sims Academy campus.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, outlined projects that would be submitted for state funding for Fiscal Year 2020. The application must be filed in August.
The school district would not receive state funding until the fall of 2019, which is during Fiscal Year 2020.
The district expects to receive about $10.5 million from the state for the projects.
Other than the new high school, the projects would be renovations to the single-story portion of Yargo Elementary School, $1.25 million; renovations and HVAC improvements to Westside Middle School, $2.3 million; Kennedy Elementary School cooler/freezer replacement, $75,000; and HVAC improvements to Apalachee High School, $2.6 million.
Perno also told the board that civil engineering drawings for the new high school are 75 percent complete and architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing drawings are 25 percent complete. Preliminary drawings for the site have been submitted to the state and comments are being addressed.
Grading on the site is expected to begin this fall and construction in the winter, Perno has said.
See more from Tuesday's meeting in the Aug. 1 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.