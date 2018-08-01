Elementary students lead test scores; results mixed at high schools

Barrow County’s elementary schools continue to outpace the state in Milestones testing, but the results at the high school are more mixed.
The county’s overall scores in English and math “took a step backward,” Jennie Persinger, testing and data coordinator for the district, told the board. Barrow County scored three points less in English and one point less in math than in 2017.
“While blind standardized state testing and the resulting scores are certainly not the best measure for capturing the growth and success of our non-standardized students nor the expertise and effort of our teachers by any means, I am pleased overall with these results,” superintendent Chris McMichael said. “We still have some work to do in several areas certainly.”
Individual performances on the Milestones are classified into one of four categories of student categories: beginning, developing, proficient, or distinguished.
Students in grades 3, 5 and 8 must meet basic competence in reading to be recommended for promotion to the next grade, and students in fifth and eighth grades must do the same in mathematics.
At the elementary level, students outscored the state average in 15 of 16 categories involving English, math, science and social studies — when calculating the scores for three of the four categories.
In the “proficient” level — students who made scores at the proficient or distinguished levels — Barrow County scored above the state average in nine areas for grades 3-8 and below the state in seven areas. Barrow County opened a new elementary school this year — Winder Elementary — so the test scores are not comparable to 2017. At the high schools, students scored higher than the state average in only three of eight test areas, but the 2018 results were better in four tests — algebra I, biology, U.S. history and economics and the same in ninth-grade literature.
The state averages were better at the high school level in ninth-grade literature, American literature, algebra I, physical science, U.S. history. Barrow students beat the state averages in biology, geometry and economics.
Lynn Stevens, vice chair, and Garey Huff Sr. asked for more detailed reports — by school level and tests.
Matt Thompson, director of student data and services, said that could be done in one or two months.
Persinger also presented information about Advance Placement exams.
The district has improved its percentage of students who score 3 or higher – the level at which college credit is usually awarded – since 2015.
That also is the year the district had more students take AP exams than any other.
The number of exams taken also have increased. The high year was 2015 with 884 exams taken. In 2018, the number was 781.
