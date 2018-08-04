Bridgeman: Politics as bad as 1968 – and that was bad

Politics is as screwed up and irrational as I have seen it.
I make that statement since my following politics on the national and state level goes back to 1968 — and as multiple columns and stories have noted, this is the 50th anniversary of that year.
(I haven’t adjusted yet to people who think of the 1990s as ancient history. Then I remember all the folks born in the late 1980s to about 2000.)
We didn’t get here overnight. It is likely to take a while to work our way to some semblance of normalcy.
I should say near the beginning that Donald Trump is not normal politics and Brian Kemp’s pale imitation of him is not normal either.
Trump is easily the worst president of my experience.
I have been toying with the idea of voting a straight Democratic ticket in November for federal and state elections.
That is something I can’t remember ever doing in local to federal elections.
In Georgia, that is mostly state offices, but since so many of our candidates seem to want to latch themselves to Trump, it becomes state and national — intertwined and thoroughly confused.
I haven’t found any candidate who seems thoughtful, balanced most of the time and cognizant that we are a large country with vast differences in thought.
I live in one of the “red” areas of the country. I have lived in a “blue” area for only about 14 months of my life.
That was western Maryland where I was quickly labeled a conservative politically.
I have been mostly a Democrat, with a healthy dose of Republican, voter most of my life.
I have voted as many times for Republicans at a local level as I have Democrats.
One time, in rural East Tennessee, I supported the local “majority” that ran the county about three years.
It was a mix of Dems and Reps, mostly centered around support for public schools.
I have become, over time, more and more liberal on social questions and more and more conservative on money matters.
I have watched the national conversations as both parties became more and more reactionary on the question of abortion.
Neither party has much use for those who understand the personal nature of the question, or the unwillingness to tell any woman how to best decide.
I have watched as Republicans became less and less interested in financial responsibility and more and more fanatical about cutting taxes. Hard though it may be to believe or accept, taxes in Georgia — and all of the South — are usually pretty low compared to almost anywhere.
Fiscal responsibility is one of my core beliefs.
That means I believe in paying for what we get. I’m not likely to get many votes with that view.
I wish the Congress thought it worthwhile to talk about the future of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
I’ll vote for that person if he or she has a notion about how to combine benefits and cost. (Note the “for” because I almost always vote “against.”)
I have no use for candidates who scream about “values” or the “flag” or a particular form of “marriage.” As one of my perceptive work mates commented, “you love who you love.”
I wonder only if they ever think about our common problems — most of which revolve around money.
The notion of “Medicare for all” and free college intrigues me. I tend to support both, but I am stopped by cost.
Those who preach them most fervently never want to talk about dollars and cents.
I have liked politics — it is a fun game to follow. But I don’t care for it these days.
Truth still matters but it does not seem to matter in politics. I’m tired of listening to, and talking to, local and state candidates who say nonsensical things and I’m supposed to regurgitate it with a straight face.
I didn’t much like politics in 1968 either. It was irrational and nonsensical then, also.
Hope we improve before I can’t vote anymore.
