Terrell: Murder leaves blood on hands

Hearing the Atlanta news media describing another murder on the streets of Atlanta is nothing new.
Hardly a day goes by when the news media again announces that someone in the downtown area or on the south side has been shot or murdered.
It’s becoming more than a weekly thing.
Most lack rhyme or reason unless you consider street gangs and robberies as probable reasons.
One of Atlanta’s latest victims was Christian Broder, age 34, who was robbed and shot on July 8. Broder was standing with others on the sidewalk outside The Capital City Club in downtown Atlanta.
An Atlanta native, Broder was in town for a friend’s wedding. He, his wife and 9-month-old daughter lived in Washington D.C. where he was a restaurant manager.
They were waiting on a ride to pick them up. He died 12 days later as a result of the shooting.
His death was a severe shock to those who knew him or worked for him in D.C.
Friends described the late manager as the kind of person you liked to be around, a mentor and a friend, “a light to others.” Co-workers said he had a wonderful disposition and said, “He knows who we are.” They described their loss as devastating.
It sounds like just another senseless metro-Atlanta killing, leaving friends and family in shock and at a loss of understanding.
But there’s more to this tragedy!
This murder leaves a finger pointing not only at the criminal, but also at the court and an individual who should never have been involved.
The involved parties, including the court, for certain have blood on their hands today.
The criminal and alleged killer is Jayden Myrick, who is 17 years old.
At the time of the murder, Myrick and his companions were riding in a stolen car. Myrick approached the group and is alleged to have robbed the group before shooting Broder.
Myrick already has a felony criminal history. At age 14, he was found guilty of armed robbery and sentenced to juvenile detention until he was old enough to be transferred to an adult prison.
While incarcerated as a juvenile, he became the leader of a Bloods gang in the detention center and was charged with two misdemeanors and an additional felony assault crime, in addition to 29 other violations.
For some reason, the suspect was carried before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Doris Downs who referred him to a diversion program rather than sending him to an adult prison. The diversion program is known as Visions Unlimited and that’s the third part of the equation.
Prior to the robbery, Myrick was supposed to be learning a construction trade but Leonard Dungee of Visions Unlimited told Fox 5 News that Myrick only lasted a couple of weeks in the construction arena and a decision was made to put him in a classroom environment.
Dungee reportedly told the news media that the nonprofit thought the teenager would be better off going to school and working toward a GED while attending classes offered by the nonprofit’s founder Gwendolyn Sands.
Sands told the court, according to a story in the Atlanta Journal Constitution, that she thought she could rehabilitate the teen. They would “…pair him with a life coach for 24/7 supervision…instruct him in life skills…(and) the perils of street gangs. They would hold family support meetings…”
In addition, Sands told the court her program had “…a very structured proposed service delivery plan which I know addresses many of the issues…” with which the court had concerns.
The plan obviously had multiple failures as has the program in which he was integrated.
Visions Unlimited, a non-profit program, has had its own share of problems. In 2010 the Atlanta Public School System dropped its contract with the program after an employee went public with some issues and concerns.
At one time the program was also considered a charity, but its charity status was revoked by the IRS after multiple years of the program’s failures to complete the proper tax returns.
On the personal side, the Atlanta newspaper reported that Sands has a personal history of financial problems including, “…seven evictions, one foreclosure, four wage garnishments, five judgments for bad debts, one lien seeking to collect $33,000 in unpaid federal taxes and one arrest for passing a bad check.”
The AJC article also pointed out Sands doesn’t claim any “formal training in social work or criminology and the program operates out of a public library in southwest Atlanta.”
Shortly after the murder and robbery someone at Visions Unlimited was quick to produce a disclaimer and announced that the organization should not be blamed for Myrick’s criminal behavior, while promoting their 15 years of experience of working with at-risk youth.
Sadly enough, prosecutors warned the Superior Court Judge prior to her releasing Myrick, that the teen would pose “a significant danger to the public.”
The court failed to vet the program and accepted Sands’ comments and credential on face value.
Every time Sands and Judge Downs look into a mirror, they should see blood on their hands.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
