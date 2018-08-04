Jacks: The versatility of chicken in recipes

I’d like to wish Tiffany Hawkins, one of my best friends, an amazing happy birthday this week. Hope it’s a great day from start to finish.
Hope all of the kids are ready to go back to school and all of the wonderful educators are ready for a new school year. Wishing my two grandsons, Tucker and Levi Jacks, a great school year at Apalachee High School, Tucker a great football season at Apalachee and Erica McLocklin a great year at Haymon-Morris Middle School.
—
A great natural way to get rid of mosquitos without using pesticides is to take limes, cut them in half, poke cloves in them and set them in areas outdoors where you will be. Mosquitos will stay away.
—
You would think working with chickens as long as I did with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) I would not like chicken especially since I saw some rather bad stuff with all of the Salmonella, bird flu, Newcastle and such, but it is still probably my favorite food to eat. I really don’t care for eggs after all the eggs I cracked, but I love chicken and am always looking for new ways of cooking it. It’s probably one of the most versatile meats to cook and the easiest one to make a great dish that most will enjoy. This week’s recipes will be chicken recipes that I think you will enjoy serving your family.
A combination of bacon and chicken makes a great treat that your kids will love. Add in a little brown sugar makes this a great sweet, salty, crunchy appetizer that would be great for those upcoming tailgate parties that are just around the corner.
Bacon Brown
Sugar Chicken Tenders
Ingredients:
2 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
8 strips bacon
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Cut each chicken breast into 4 long, thin chicken strips.
In a bowl add the brown sugar, salt and pepper. Add the chicken tenders and toss in the brown sugar. Wrap the chicken in a strip of bacon and put into your baking dish. Sprinkle over the remaining brown sugar. Cook for 20-25 minutes or until bacon is cooked through and crisp.
—
Another great recipe I recently tried that your kids will probably also like involves orange juice and chicken. I like simple recipes that don’t take too long to make since most of my friends are busy running kids around to activities during the summer and then after school. It’s hard to get in a home-cooked meal if it takes forever to prepare. I say quick and easy is the way to go and better than fast food for you.
Orange Chicken
Ingredients:
Chicken:
2 Tbsps. cornstarch
4 egg whites
4 boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces (or you can use thighs)
Sauce:
1/2 cup orange juice (I used Simply Orange)
1 Tbsp. soy sauce
1 packed Tbsp. brown sugar
1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
1/4 tsp. sesame oil
dash salt
dash crushed red pepper
1 clove garlic, pressed
a little grated or minced ginger
1 tsp. cornstarch
vegetable or peanut oil for frying
Directions:
For the chicken: In a large bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and egg whites with a fork until almost frothy, about 1 minute. Add the chicken to the mixture and allow to sit for 5 to 10 minutes.
For the sauce: Put the orange juice, soy sauce, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, salt, crushed red pepper, garlic and ginger in a small non-stick skillet and whisk. Heat until bubbling and starting to thicken, about 5 minutes. Whisk together the cornstarch and 1/4 cup water in a small bowl and add 1 to 2 Tbsps. of the cornstarch slurry to the sauce. Mix in and thicken for 1 minute. Heat about 2 inches of vegetable oil in a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven until a deep-fry thermometer inserted in the oil registers 350 degrees. Carefully drop the chicken into the oil and move around, flipping gently until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Let the pieces drain on a plate lined with paper towels for 2 to 3 minutes. Then drop them back into the oil for 1 minute to really solidify the coating. Toss the chicken in the sauce and serve.
—
A different twist to lasagna especially if you don’t like beef and you don’t like the tomato sauce is these chicken lasagna rollups. Made using lasagna noodles. Really good for chicken eaters.
Chicken Bacon
Ranch Lasagna
Rollups
Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
4 cloves garlic, minced
8 oz. cream cheese
2 cups whole milk
6 oz. shredded Parmesan cheese
3 Tbsps. ranch dressing mix, divided
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
8 lasagna noodles, cooked 1 minute shy of the box directions
2 cups chicken breast cooked and chopped
8 oz. bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded or chopped into small cubes
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large pot add in the butter and garlic and melt together on medium heat. Add in the cream cheese and 2 Tbsps. of ranch mix and whisk well until combined. While whisking slowly add in the milk. Add in the Parmesan cheese and black pepper and whisk until just melted, then turn off the heat. Using a large cutting board lay out your pasta noodles. In a medium-size bowl add the chicken, bacon, cheese and remaining ranch mix. Spoon the mixture evenly over the noodles leaving 2 inches at the end with no filling. Roll them up carefully and tightly, then using a spatula move them into the baking pan. Spoon over the alfredo sauce. If you’d like you can reserve some of the filling to sprinkle on top of the rolls. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Uncover and spoon the sauce over the rolls and bake an additional 10 minutes. Serve with extra Parmesan cheese, if desired.
—
Another great finger food for tailgating or just to add with chips and dip while hanging out with friends, these chicken fire poppers are sure to be a hit with family and friends.
Chicken Fire Poppers.
Ingredients:
2 eggs
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1 lb. chicken tenders cut into ½-inch pieces
1 1/2 cups panko bread crumbs
canola oil for frying
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup honey
1/3 cup Frank’s hot sauce
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl beat the eggs with the garlic powder and onion powder.
In a second bowl add the panko crumbs. Dip the chicken in the egg mixture then coat with panko crumbs. In a large skillet heat about ½-inch canola oil over medium-high heat. Fry the chicken on both sides until golden and crispy, about 2-3 minutes on each side. Don’t worry about if the center is done just get it crispy and browned then put the pieces into a 9X13-inch baking pan. In a bowl combine the sugar, brown sugar, honey and hot sauce and mix to combine. Pour the sauce over the fried chicken and carefully stir to make sure it is coated. Bake the chicken covered for 15 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pan and with a spatula scrape out the sticky sauce. Pour the sauce over the plate of chicken.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
