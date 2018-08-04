Bennett: Gone too soon

Here we are again, trying to process the loss of another young man from our community. How do we wrap our heads around this… again? Our tears have hardly dried from the most recent loss, and now another.
How do we reconcile ourselves to loss of this magnitude? Is it wrong to question “why?” Is it wrong to be angry? To feel disappointed and abandoned?
These are questions and feelings as old as time itself. Few of us would qualify as counselors, mentors or clergy… the ones to whom we most often turn in times like these.
And yet, still we seek answers to the most obvious question: “Why?” And truth be told, I’m sure they struggle with it, too.
I have asked this question myself so many times before, and you’ve probably asked it, too. We will likely never know the answer, at least on this side of heaven. And maybe once we get there, it will no longer matter. A pastor friend told me long ago, when my granddaddy died at his own hand, that it’s not a sin to ask God why. He’s tough enough to take all our doubts, fears, anger and questions while trying to understand when bad things happen.
I just don’t think there can be an answer. I’ve never asked it as a mother who has lost a child, but sadly, I’ve seen some of my friends go through it before. And I can’t even imagine.
We are never promised tomorrow. How horribly we’ve been reminded of this recently, right here at home.
We never think it will happen to us or to our family.
But tragedy and loss is no respecter of person, and it’s not a matter of if it will happen; it’s a matter of when.
Please keep the Cains, and continue to keep the Foxes, in your prayers. Let’s love one another. Let’s be kind to each other. Let’s strive to be a light in the darkness, and a shoulder to cry on.
And let’s do our best to help bear the burdens of those who are suffering.
God Bless.
Cathy Watkins Bennett
