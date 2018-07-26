Longtime Apalachee High School Lady Wildcats basketball coach Gary Compton talks about his roster for the upcoming 2017-2018 season and sees plenty of potential.
The coach also knows, however, that certain things must happen for his team to be a factor in region play, including having some young players grow up in a hurry.
The AHS girls spent the early part of their summer break from school preparing for the upcoming campaign on the court and Compton said he liked how his players performed.
“We had a pretty good summer considering what all we lost,” the coach said. “We lost a good deal of playing time and experience. We had a big senior class.”
The Lady Wildcats have just one seasoned starter returning in Nikki Hooks.
A key player in the program throughout her career, Hooks is drawing post-high school interest from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville.
“We are trying to build the team around her,” Compton said.
Sophomore Kinsley Krause will be counted on as the team’s primary basketball handler in 2017-2018.
“She had some playing time on varsity last season,” her coach said.
After losing 10 games by three points or less, Compton said he hopes his team can take the next step forward when the new season begins.
“We have some players with potential,” Compton said. “It’s going to be a different type of team from what we’ve had in the past. We will definitely be young and have three or four sophomores on the court.”
The younger players who will be on the varsity squad have each shown talent and potential, their coach said.
“They are athletic and have quickness and speed,” Compton said. Talent-wise it will be one of our better teams. We are just trying to get them ready to go.”
One stat from a season ago which immediately jumps out is how AHS had only two 3-pointers in all of its region games in 2017-2018.
That number is still something which Compton has a hard time believing, especially since the Lady Wildcats have always worked at getting a high number of attempts from behind the 3-point line.
“The 3-pointer killed us last year,” the coach said. “Last summer we couldn’t miss from that range. During the season everything rattled out on us. Teams got to where they packed everything in a zone and we couldn’t make it from the outside. If we can’t make more attempts from outside or have some points in transition then we are going to struggle.”
AHS players and coaches are looking at a tough region schedule once again. Compton said Dacula, Lanier and Winder-Barrow will once again be the top three teams until someone proves otherwise. Gainesville and Habersham Central will also battle for contention.
Several members of the upcoming Lady Wildcats team are only playing basketball, which will give their coach a chance to give them more preseason attention.
“I am satisfied with what we were able to do this summer,” Compton said. “We are looking forward to seeing how the season plays out. Defensively, we are hoping to cause turnovers. It will be a brand new look and style of team than we’ve had in past.”
