Basketball: Griggs takes over as new BCA girls coach

For two decades, Mike Griggs has specialized in basketball player development, helping high school and college players hone their skills in order to earn a chance to compete at the next level.
Griggs will now have a chance to work with the same group of players each day as he was recently hired as the new head varsity girls coach at Bethlehem Christian Academy.
Griggs is the owner of the Loganville-based Georgia Basketball Academy, coached the Team Legacy Hoops 16U AAU team this past season and is a USA Basketball Gold Licensed Coach.
He was previously an assistant at George Walton Academy from 2003-05 and now is returning to the high school coaching ranks.
“I love helping kids at any level, whether they want to go play in college or not and that is a great challenge and opportunity to be able to work with the same group on a daily basis and try to help them grow on and off the court,” Griggs said. “I’ve worked with a couple kids (at BCA) in the past and I’ve always liked the people there, the atmosphere and support, so I believe it will be a great place to work at.”
Griggs takes over the BCA program from Karen Parker, who athletic director Lance Fendley said chose to change career paths. Parker guided the Lady Knights to their first two state playoff appearances the past two seasons, as that team went 20-33 during that span.
“She got to a place in life where she felt like she had a new calling. We didn’t want her to leave, but she felt like it was time to move on,” Fendley said of Parker. “It was a very long process of finding a replacement. I honestly didn’t think we had a chance at landing Coach Griggs because he’s got such a successful business going, but through some contacts we were able to get him in for an interview. We offered him the job and we’re fortunate to have him.”
Griggs, who so far has had a meet-and-greet session with the players and parents and conducted a two-hour summer practice, will inherit a team that lost just two seniors and one starter to graduation and will return the bulk of its key contributors from last season.
“They’ve got some good, young talent coming up, and we’re just looking to build a culture of winning,” Griggs said. “They’ve done OK from year to year. I realize, with the seniors, it’s always a challenge getting a new coach your senior year, but I told them I want this to be their best year of basketball there.
“Hopefully, more wins will come. Winning, to me, is a byproduct of their energy and effort and buying into the overall process.”
In studying game film of the Lady Knights from last year, Griggs said execution of the fundamentals will be critical to boosting their win total.
“The small details add up to big details,” he said.
“They lost a lot of games last year on poor free throw shooting and a lot of turnovers. It always comes down to the little things. I think we can focus on the basics, which I think they will, it will in turn equate to a few more wins.
“I’m just really excited about the opportunity to coach here and see it as a privilege to lead the program.”
