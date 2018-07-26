City officials developing plan to address stormwater flooding issues

Intense, microburst rainfalls over the last two months have led to significant street and yard flooding issues in the Old Town Winder area that have irked residents and have city officials examining ways to try to mitigate them.
“The City of Winder is aware of stormwater complaints resulting from unusually intense rainfall events that have affected our region,” city officials said in a statement this week. “We are continuing to evaluate these areas where complaints have been received and work with the community toward improvements to the stormwater system.”
The flooding in the Old Town areas of Mayor’s Walk Park, the railroad underpass on Center Street, Stephens Street and others was a topic of discussion last Thursday during the city council’s utilities committee monthly meeting.
Trey Crisp, project manager for ESG Operations, the city’s utilities contractor, said the city is putting together a proposal to remodel the entire 110-acre basin that serves the area of Mayor’s Walk Park and drains to the low point between North Center Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
Since May 19, when the first of the recent string of heavy rainstorms fell, the city has completed half of a survey, detailing pipe networks and infrastructure, from Hamilton Avenue to North Center Street, Crisp said.
“What we’ve learned is that basin right there flows downstream, but (the infrastructure) that is downstream isn’t quite adequate,” Crisp said. “We’re looking in the area at what structures might be able to alleviate some of these flooding issues.”
Crisp said oversized pipe that had degraded over time was at some point replaced with undersized pipe, leading to issues in certain areas such as North Center Street and near the Midland Superette on Midland Avenue.
“We’ve got some definite issues in these areas, none that can’t be alleviated,” Crisp said.
“But in order to really understand what we need, before any pipe is uninstalled, we need to determine what’s going to be adequate and whether we design for 10 years or 25 years.”
In other cases, Crisp said, debris left in yards and ditches has contributed to the problem.
The May 19 rain in the Mayor’s Walk Park area, for example, washed leaves and sticks on top of the water grates, Crisp said.
“With one of the grates, as soon as the debris was removed, it was a vortex and all that water was sucked down,” he said. “The pipe infrastructure is not in the best shape but it’s clear. It’s just a matter of getting water to the pipe.
“So we’re working to develop a bulleted list of tips for homeowners to follow to help with keeping those drop inlets clean from debris.”
