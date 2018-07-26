Winder Downtown Development Authority talks festival, parade during meeting

The Winder Downtown Development Authority met Tuesday for the first time since its rejuvenation.
The group, which had not met regularly since 2016, is “just one of those things that’s going to benefit the community,” Maddison Dean, the Winder city clerk, said.
Dean, who joined the city in April, is from Commerce and served on the DDA in Commerce.
Chris Maddox was elected chairman of the board — again — and Rodney Board was named vice chairman.
Dean will serve as secretary-treasurer.
Other members attending the first meeting were Rodney Broach, Deanna Sauls and John Greeson. Sauls owns The Dwelling Home, a downtown business.
The group will have a day of training Aug. 14 at Chateau Elan.
The next meeting of the group will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 18.
Dean told the group Winder is now a Main Street community, which allows it to apply for grants that had not been accessible.
The DDA members talked about the Spooktacular and the 70th annual Christmas parade for much of their meeting.
The Halloween event will be Oct. 26 and the parade is set for Dec. 8.
Members discussed a time for the parade, with general agreement that earlier was better.
Dean said the Spooktacular will have multiple entrances this year to try to reduce wait times.
She said 15 organizations already have registered for booths. About 50 groups had booths for 2017.
