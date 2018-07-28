Terrell: Shame, shame, shame

Shame, shame, shame on the both the Republicans and the Democrats!
Once again they have demonstrated a good reason to have limited terms.
The pork is in the pot and it’s called “earmarks.”
“Earmarks” are defined as a provision that allows discretionary spending of funds to specific recipients while circumventing the competitive funds allocation process and established procedures.
Two primary examples of earmarks in this year’s budget are under defense spending.
In the pork barrel is $2.7 billion for 20 additional F-35 fighter jets which have yet to meet major production standards and the program has left a trail of performance issues, excessive cost over-runs and delays.
Congress also gave an additional $593 million to upgrade the Abrams MI battle tank even though the Pentagon opposed the project.
The Pentagon says it has over 2,000 Abram tanks parked in the desert because it doesn’t need them at this time.
The Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) recently released its complete 2018 list of pork barrel projects and spending, considered by many to be a waste of taxpayer monies.
If you recall, Congress, in February, supported and voted for the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018.
That set in motion a plan to exceed the spending caps established by Congress in the 2011 Budget Control Act and increased 2018 spending by $143 billion more than 2017.
CAGW, after hours upon hours of studying the budget, has identified and exposed 232 earmarks in the new budget, some of which were craftily hidden behind layers and layers of word-smithing.
Even though Congress has tried many times to restrain their spending, the budget process gains steam every year and turns into a runaway freight train. Citizens, along with a number of Congressional members, take the position that earmarks simply increase the risk of corruption and certainly waste.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) recently wrote regarding earmarks, “Congress needs to assert its power of the purse, but not in this manner.”
Even more than 190 years ago, our national leadership foresaw problems with government spending.
Interestingly, President James Monroe in 1822 alluded the same fear in a “Special Message” to Congress.
President Monroe said, “It is, however, my opinion that the (power the budget) should be confined to great national works only, since if it were unlimited it might be productive of evil.”
As evil as it may be, it happens nearly every year and this year is no exception.
In order to be classified as waste, CAGW says pork barrel projects must meet at least one or more of the following criteria.
A project becomes pork if (1) requested by only one chamber of Congress, (2) is not specifically authorized, (3) is not competitively awarded, (4) is not requested by the president, (5) greatly exceeds the president’s request or previous year’s spending, (6) it is not subject to a congressional hearing, and (7) if it serves in a special or local interest.
Other defense earmarks also included in the budget list 31 items for medical research that are unrelated to persons serving in the military.
The Navy received over $500 million in funding for the Littoral Combat Ship program which many in the navy has nicknamed “little crappy ship.” It’s said to have been a disaster from the beginning with serious design flaws, an absence of firepower, and a lack of survivability.
Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne won that battle because the ship is produced in an Alabama naval yard and ship builders would be out of work.
The Navy also wants to cancel an alternative fuel program but Congress gave an additional hundreds of millions of dollars to continue that program even though it is under-performing and costs more that regular petroleum fuel.
Another $54 million was set aside for entrepreneurial programs through the Small Business Administration. This program provides funds to start businesses which compete with other private businesses in an area, i.e. a pizza parlor loan for a business to compete with other pizza parlors in a specific area.
There are also millions of dollars set aside to help premier wedding and event centers in New York thanks to Rep. Peter King, as well as several programs labeled by many government officials as unwarranted, corporate subsidies. Some of these programs have default records and lost millions of dollars in past years.
Maybe it’s the Kool-Aid they drink when they get to Washington; maybe it’s just the fact it’s not their money they are spending. Maybe we just need smarter members of Congress.
