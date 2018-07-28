Thompson: NRA, GOP politicians face a big problem

The U.S. Justice Department last week unsealed charges against Maria Butina, a 29-year-old Russian national who stands accused of acting as a Russian spy.
The court documents allege that, as early as 2015 and continuing through at least February 2017, Butina, who was arrested on July 15, worked under the direction of a high-level Russian government and banking official — identified by numerous media reports as Alexander Torshin — who was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in April.
The pair are accused of working together to infiltrate influential conservative political groups, chiefly the NRA, to establish “back channel” lines of communications with Republican politicians in an effort to advance the interests of the Russian Federation. Torshin initially brought Butina with him from Russia to the U.S. for meetings and big-ticket conservative events until she obtained a student visa in August to live here.
Butina was apparently quite effective in her mission, forming strong ties with high-ranking organization officials.
In what seems like a plot line straight out of the recently-concluded hit television series “The Americans,” Butina went as far as initiating an intimate relationship with an “American political operative” who media reports have identified as Republican activist and NRA member Paul Erickson. She helped found the Russian group The Right to Bear Arms, which allowed her to form alliances with key NRA executives, including former president David Keene who was part of a group that traveled to Moscow for a Right to Bear Arms event.
Typically, in today’s politics, the NRA is most outspoken — and spoken of — when the latest mass shooting in this country triggers another round of gun control debates. But the organization has been silent on the Butina arrest and has sought to downplay its ties to her and Russia. NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch denied a report by progressive publication Mother Jones earlier this year detailing an NRA delegation’s trip to Moscow. But last week, when approached by the same news organization, she downplayed it as not an “official trip,” though it included Keene, NRA vice president Pete Brownell and other organization committee members and major donors.
It is becoming painfully obvious the NRA has a significant Russia problem. The group spent more than $30 million in the 2016 presidential election in opposition to Hillary Clinton and in support of Trump, and the FBI is currently investigating whether a significant chunk of that money was Russian money funneled by Torshin. That was only part of a more than $100 million spending surge by the group in 2016.
But it appears another group of people may also be deeply affected by this situation.
Butina, during her private correspondence with Erickson, was correct in her assessment of the organization’s influence on conservative politicians as she described it as “the largest sponsor of the elections to the U.S. Congress.”
Which brings us to congressional Republicans and their reactions to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference, which have ranged from outright attempts to discredit it to indifference.
Trump was widely condemned by members of both parties for his performance in last week’s Helsinki summit where he refused to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for his country’s actions. (Sorry, saying he left out an apostrophe and two letters once he was back across the Atlantic doesn’t begin to explain away the number of statements he has made for over a year.) And yet, the verbal admonishments from House and Senate Republicans haven’t translated into any real action. There has been no censure against the president. And for all their talk of supporting our intelligence community’s unanimous conclusions, every single Republican member of the GOP-controlled House voted against increased election security spending last week — even as the Director of National Intelligence likens the “blinking red light” warning signs of a repeat Russian performance in this year’s midterms to the 9/11 warning signs the Clinton and Bush administrations missed.
So, who are these congressmen looking out for? Maybe it’s themselves? Republicans generally wear an “A” rating from the NRA as a badge of honor and not having the organization’s blessing is a nonstarter for any serious Republican candidacy.
Earlier this year, the New York Times reported the top 10 senators and top 10 representatives who have received the most NRA funding throughout their careers. They’re all Republicans. In the senate, John McCain was No. 1. No. 2 was Richard Burr, of North Carolina, who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee which has been conducting its own investigation into Russian interference.
Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden has accused Republicans on the committee of stymieing attempts to look more closely at the investigation’s money trails.
If true, that says a lot about how far the tentacles of the case against Butina and the NRA’s involvement with Russian operatives may extend.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
