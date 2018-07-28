Jacks: Tasty cookie and brownie bars

It doesn’t seem like the kids have any summer anymore. Starting school Aug. 1 seems unreal.
I remember we always started the day after Labor Day and we went until the first week of June. Football practice is well underway. With the high temps, it is so important to stay hydrated with water, Gatorade or Powerade.
—
This week’s recipes are ones that friends have sent me to try that are keepers.
Banana bread has always been one of my favorite breads to make and share. When I was sent one made into bars, I had to try it. This is great for sharing with others. Great substitute for those not crazy about chocolate.
Banana Bread Bars
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup butter, softened
2 eggs
1 3/4 cups (3 or 4) ripe bananas, mashed
2 tsps. vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
3/4 tsp. salt
1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Brown Butter Frosting:
1/2 cup butter
4 cups powdered sugar
1 1/2 tsps. vanilla extract
3 Tbsps. milk
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour 15x10-inch jelly roll pan. For the bars, in a large bowl beat together sugar, sour cream, butter and eggs until creamy. Blend in bananas and vanilla extract. Add flour, baking soda and salt. Blend for 1 minute. Stir in walnuts. Spread batter evenly into pan. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Meanwhile for frosting - heat butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until boiling. Let the butter turn a delicate brown and remove from heat immediately. Add powdered sugar, vanilla extract and milk. Whisk together until smooth (it should be thicker than a glaze but thinner than frosting). Using a spatula spread the brown butter frosting over the warm bars (the frosting will be easier to spread while the bars are still warm.)
—
I think my friends know I like making bars or cookies since they are easy to make and share. Another great bar recipe was sent to me as a hint to make them for a special friend.
Caramel
Butter
Pecan Bars
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup cold butter
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
1 (12 ounce) jar caramel ice cream topping, warmed
1 (11 1/2 ounce) pkg. milk chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour and brown sugar in a bowl, cut in butter until crumbly. Press into bottom of an ungreased 13x9x2-inch baking pan. Top with pecans and drizzle warm caramel topping evenly over pecans.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until caramel is bubbly. Place on wire rack. Sprinkle with chocolate chips; let stand 5 minutes then spread chocolate chips over caramel pecan layer.
Cool for at least 6 hours at room temperature or until chocolate has set (chilling may cause chocolate to appear dull). Cut into bars.
—
One of my favorite flavors has to be lemon. I have several older friends that I share bake goods with that love lemon. This recipe is perfect for sharing. Simple to make with a bold lemon flavor that is hard to resist.
Lemon Whippersnaps
Ingredients
1 (15.25 oz.) pkg. lemon cake mix with pudding in the mix
2 cups Cool Whip
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 Tbsp. lemon zest
2 Tbsps. lemon juice
1/2 cup powdered sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Combine cake mix, Cool Whip, egg, lemon zest and lemon juice in a large bowl.
Stir until completely combined. Place powdered sugar in a small bowl.
Use a cookie scoop to scoop cookie dough.
Drop cookie dough into powdered sugar and roll to thoroughly coat. Place on the parchment lined cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
Let cool for several minutes on the cookie sheet before moving to a cooling rack. Store in an airtight container.
—
I love this next recipe. It’s a little twist to just plain old brownies. Really fun to make. Kids will love them after school as a treat.
Brownie Bomb Bars
Ingredients
Bottom layer
1 box brownie mix (follow box instructions fully and for cooking times)
2 large eggs
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup water
Middle layer
1 jar jet puffed marshmallow cream
Top layer
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup peanut butter
3 cups Rice Krispies
Directions
Spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray. Bake brownies as directed on box and allow to fully cool.
Spread jet-puffed marshmallow cream. Place chocolate chips and peanut butter in a medium sized microwave bowl and microwave until well blended, stopping at 1-minute intervals.
Once melted, stir in Rice Krispies and spread evenly over marshmallow layer. Cover and chill for two hours before cutting into squares. Yields 24-36 bars.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
