Bennett: Another rainy night in Georgia

When I was a kid, we used to laugh at my granddaddy’s way of calling out to our grandma.
He’d holler out, “Norma!” And wherever in the house she would be, she’d holler back, “Whoo-ooo!” in kind of a sing-song way.
If he heard a clap of thunder, he’d holler for her, and then he’d say, “Comin’ up a cloud!”
I can still hear him saying it now, and it has become a family thing now. When storms threaten, or we hear thunder, someone will call out, “Norma!” Someone else will holler, “Whoooo?” and then we’ll all say, “Comin’ up a cloud!”
If you’re from around these parts, you probably say the same thing! Back in those days, we didn’t have all the weather technology on our black-and-white televisions with the rabbit-ear antennae. We had the old siren on top of the water tank in town to alert us of impending tornadoes. Other than that, we pretty much forecast our own weather by looking outside. If it was cloudy, we might get rain. If it was dark, cloudy and the wind was blowing, we’d probably get rain.
And so, we’d wait and watch. Our soap operas weren’t interrupted by Glenn Burns telling us all the technical mumbo jumbo about the storms. We’d never heard of BTI and wind velocity, red-next-to-green and all the other things they talk about (incessantly) during bad weather. But we did know, if the siren started blowing, to grab the kids and the pets, head to the basement and get under the piano.
Technology has changed everything for us nowadays, mostly for the good. While I do get annoyed when Glenn and Brad talk for hours about the anatomy of a storm, I do realize that this up-to-the-minute information might be the one thing that can save a life, and if it does, then missing a few minutes, or an episode, of This Is Us is well worth it.
I do wish they’d save the theatrics, though, and just give warning to the folks who need it. Most of us really don’t understand, and don’t care, about all that technology. Sad thing is, the folks in immediate danger probably already lost their television anyhow, especially if they have satellite. I’m thankful that I’ve never had to go to bed wearing my shoes and bike helmet, as they are recommending these days.
I was out of town at a crafting exposition over the weekend and only caught a snippet of the news, but one of the vendors mentioned that bad weather was headed in for Saturday. Sure enough, very early Saturday morning I was awakened by vivid lightning and booming thunder. I must have slept through the first part as it was over pretty quickly.
Then late Saturday afternoon as I was getting ready to go out for the evening, I got a weather alert on my phone. I had no idea there was bad weather around me, and decided to hurry on up and try to beat the storm. My brother plays in a Journey tribute band, and they were playing at the Georgia Theater and I was determined to go. They played there a couple of years ago, but it was when our dad was awaiting emergency surgery, so I didn’t go. My brother played the show, but his heart wasn’t in it, as he was equally as worried about our dad.
We were both looking forward to this gig. I had never been to the venue, and was excited about a night out with the band. As I was traveling, I thought I had time to stop for a quick bite at a drive-through. I was wrong. The storm came barreling through while I was in line, with sideways rain, horrid thunder and lightning, and marble-sized hail. The trees were bending over sideways, and there were a few scary moments.
Luckily, it passed quickly. And I’m so very thankful that I decided to stop, or else I would have been driving. So instead of outrunning the storm, I followed it into Athens. It was easy to see its path, as there was debris everywhere, traffic lights were out and businesses were dark. As I got closer to downtown, streetlights were dark as well. I was worried that the venue would be without power as many of the businesses downtown were also dark.
By some miracle, the Georgia Theater still had power, as well as a few other places in town, even though the rest of the block (including the parking deck) were without power. That was pretty weird.
After the (fabulous!) show, the lights were still out and much of downtown was dark. Didn’t keep the night-lifers away, though. Everyone was walking around using their phones as flashlights. As I drove up Prince Avenue, it was mostly dark as well. It was a really creepy feeling! Emergency vehicles were all around, working hard to restore order.
We often take light for granted. We don’t realize just how dark it can be until we are without it. Things look a lot better when daylight arrives. Sometimes we have storms in our lives, and things can seem pretty dark. If we can hold on until the storm breaks, things will look better in the daylight.
Sometimes we have to take a look and assess the damage, collect ourselves and begin the clean-up process. If we can remember to look for The Light, then things won’t seem so dark, and we will be given the strength we need to endure the clean-up process.
So, whether it’s a rainy night in Georgia or a stormy time in your life, just hold on. Daylight’s coming, and the storms will pass. Here’s to hoping Glenn and Brad will get to take it easy for a while!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
