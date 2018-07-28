Almand: You’ve got to earn it

On the political scene today, there is a clamor from certain quarters for the government to offer college to all its citizens.
And by the way, it should be with no strings attached — to be exact, free. What a noble idea to espouse! No worry about paying this bill or that charge for future college graduates. Sounds inviting on its surface but, like anything in life, we are always cautioned “you get what you pay for.”
Any appreciation?
Winning the lottery may not be all that it’s cracked up to be. Why? First, you got lucky. Secondly, money coming your way was “earned” by you making the herculean effort of going down to the local gas station or convenience store and forking over a couple of bucks. You spent five minutes of your life to gain financial independence.
Now google what happened to the thousands of people who won their state’s lottery. One report said, “Whether they win $500 million or $1 million, about 70 percent of lotto winners lose or spend all their money in five years or less.” The money came too easily and it left the same way. If you had acquired the same amount of greenbacks by hard work, perseverance and dedication, the odds of your keeping your fortune go up dramatically. You have a vested interest developed over the course of years, not just “the luck of the draw.”
Here’s another analogy hitting closer to home. Do you give your children an allowance? If so, is there a list of chores to be completed first before money changes hands? If you gave your kids money with no strings attached, you just failed in one critical aspect of parenting. Your children, going forward, will have less appreciation for the value of money. They didn’t have to put forth any effort, didn’t have to go out of their way, to get legal tender. They just held out their hand.
Common sense
If you give “free college” to every Tom, Dick or Harriet, you’ve just opened up the floodgates. No longer does the family have to sit down and do a cost-to-benefit analysis. Planning on how to work around the challenges moving forward goes by the way side.
New colleges will be popping up all over the place to feed at the public trough.
And do you really think the existing bastions of higher learning will continue to discipline themselves to have lofty teaching ideals, knowing there will now be a never-ending line of individuals coming into their system, all with guaranteed money attached.
My prediction would be many of them will gradually become less concerned about maintaining high standards.
The government pays for college with what? Taxes, right? Taxes from whom? You, the taxpayer. They are taking money from someone who earned it and giving it to someone who just got in line. How can anyone truly appreciate getting tens of thousands of dollars when all they had to do is show up.
Two other concerns come up on my radar. First, just wondering how dedicated will this avalanche of students be when it comes to buckling down and hitting the books?
Secondly, in the long run, how valuable will a college degree be viewed by the business world if everybody, including their brother and sister, can get one?
Your point?
What do all these speculations have to do with taking care of your primary asset? Well, we are talking about a person’s mindset. We are told through all media forms eating right and exercising are paramount to long term health.
Unfortunately, when it comes to one’s health, the general population pays lip service. Three-fourths of we the people are planning on getting around to it later.
Reality often sets in when you wake up on your 50th birthday. You begin to notice the body has become somewhat challenged. Things don’t work as well as they did the day before. The reason: So far, you have invested little time into your health. It wasn’t a priority. The picture is now changing. So, what do you do?
The sad reality is too many of us start looking for that winning lottery ticket, be it a “lose 30 pounds in 30 days” workout video, a supplement which will do the trick or a diet that will transform your body sooner than later.
What can we find out there that will, in short order, turn our health issue around and get us back to “normal?” We end up looking for something to give us immediate results, requiring minimal effort.
Consistency
is the key
What works in life also works for your health — meaning steady, consistent effort over time, committing to a strategy. You may have heard how numerous contestants from “The Biggest Loser” have, after leaving the limelight, regained all the weight they’d previously dropped.
Why? The way they lost the weight was based on an unrealistic methodology. Twelve weeks of intense effort and all will be well! That’s the ticket…not.
Quick fixes rarely accomplish the goal for which they were intended. Mapping out an exercise regimen you know will work is fundamental.
Learning a nutrition plan which makes sense to you (see my “The 80-percent Rules” column) is essential.
The only way you appreciate what you’ve accomplished is through being disciplined. As I remind my clients all the time, when a particular exercise becomes challenging, “If it was easy, anyone could do it.”
Statistics bear out you are far more likely to stick with a program in which you have invested time and resources. As you may have ascertained by now, the hard part will be sticking with it. In other words, you’ve got to earn it!
Good luck and good health!
