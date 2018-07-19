Email: BCSO would cover Statham at no charge

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Thursday, July 19. 2018
Comments (0)
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office would cover shifts in Statham at no cost, according to an email exchange read aloud at the Statham City Council meeting Tuesday.
The Statham Police Department has been criticized by a group of people for much of the past three years. Several federal lawsuits have been filed over arrests by a single Statham officer. Nearly all the cases involved DUI-less safe charges and nearly all of them were dismissed by the district attorney.
Dwight McCormic, newly elected to the council in November, said in April that he would like to gather information from Statham police and the sheriff about costs of dissolving the city police force and having the sheriff’s office patrol the town.
In May, the council passed a motion to keep the police “as is permanently” with only McCormic opposed. Councilman Perry Barton made the motion to retain the police force.
Sheriff Jud Smith has not talked with the Statham council in a public meeting.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Katie Corkren, one of the consistent speakers before the council, read from an email she exchanged with Smith.
She said she asked Smith if his office charges Statham for covering shifts now. He said no charges are made to Statham.
See more in the July 18 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.