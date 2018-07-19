Alcohol license for restaurant next to Statham church gets first approval

The Statham City Council, in a divided vote Tuesday, approved first reading of an ordinance that would allow alcohol sales downtown next to a church.
The council approved the alcohol ordinance on a 3-2 vote to allow alcohol sales at the Fajitas Mexican restaurant on Railroad Street.
The restaurant shares a wall with the New Life Worship Center.
Council members Dwight McCormic, Eddie Jackson and Perry Barton voted to approve the alcohol ordinance.
Council members Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher voted against it. Final approval of the ordinance will be on the council’s August agenda.
The restaurant requested an alcohol license in 2016 and church members turned out in force at council meetings. It was denied.
Within the past couple of months, members of the church, restaurant owners and members of the city downtown business merchants have worked out accommodations between the church and restaurant.
The church seeks no sales on Sundays except the evenings of Cinco de Mayo and Super Bowl Sunday as well as no sales one hour before and after regular church hours.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the Georgia law changed to allow cities to set the distance requirements for the sale of alcohol, including no limits.
The conditions in the ordinance would mean the business would have to renew its waiver each year when it renews its business license.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the July 18 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
