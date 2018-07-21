Terrell: The FBI is out of bounds

I spent several hours last week watching the Peter Strozk show and reading reports on the interview.
I’m referring to a joint Congressional House Judiciary and Oversight Committee hearing that had Federal Bureau of Investigation Agent Peter Strzok testifying before members of Congress.
Agent Strzok is suspected of being a member of the “Deep State” and is accused of demonstrating and harboring an antagonistic bias against President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.
Strzok moved to the head of the list after the FBI’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report indicated the FBI agent had exchanged text messages that “potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations.”
As the FBI’s chief of the counterespionage section, Strzok led the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of personal email on a private server while conducting official government business.
He also played a key role in the bureau’s investigation of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Prior to last week’s hearing, Strzok’s rise to fame came when he confirmed he sent a text to a FBI lawyer that they would “stop” Trump becoming president.
During the questioning, congressional committee chairman Bob Goodlatte asked Strzok if he had turned over all emails and text to the oversight committee. The agent replied that he had an agreement to only turn over relevant documents.
We don’t know how many other documents that may have pertained to in the investigation of the FBI that were not turned over. His statement sounds like a page from Clinton’s investigation. He even admitted that he made a number of decisions on what was pertinent to the Inspector General and what he did not turn over.
It’s safe to say that an everyday Joe under investigation by the bureau would never be able to tell a hearing or the bureau that they would decide what emails and texts they would turnover and which ones they would not.
As a side note, don’t forget that Strzok, and former directors Jim Comey and Robert Mueller are all friends and have extensive years in the Bureau of working together.
It was obvious throughout the hearing that Strzock despises Trump but we can be assured his hatred did not affect his investigative judgments and decisions. We can believe that because Strzok said more than once under oath that it didn’t!
He also made a point to say that he would not lie about any aspect of the investigation.
When asked about a statement he made regarding his ability to “smell Trump supporters at a Walmart store,” he clarified that what he was saying was that he could hear or see Trump supporters.
It was discovered that Strzok also said he “…loathed Congress…” but, again, he clarified the concern saying he had the “utmost respect” for the elected body.
He is also the agent who was accused of saying a group would “stop” Trump from getting elected and he allegedly stated that other top FBI officials would develop “an insurance policy” in case Trump was elected.
Strzok wrote a number of other things to his girlfriend, also an FBI lawyer, in various forms of media but last week he said he really didn’t mean them.
The hearing did not project that as an acceptable explanation at all.
During my public safety career, I’ve had the opportunity to interview thousands of people, mostly criminals, some of which were quite dangerous.
The person we saw sitting and responding to the questions was a liar and a dangerous man.
During the hearing which was a live broadcast, I spent considerable time watching Strzok’s body language and facial expressions. Often times, he was verbally belligerent, hostile and angry. There were no attempts to hide his hostility.
His facial expressions reflected those same hostile attributes. Sometimes, he appeared to be conniving and more than once he had the dangerous look of a cornered wild animal.
Our country is lucky the Inspector General was able to recover what it did because it defines a serious threat to this nation.
Listening to the testimony, re-reading the testimony and on observing FBI Agent Strzok during the Congressional hearing was more than enough to raise serious concerns on both sides of the aisle. We may never know how close to the edge of disaster this man and his cohorts carried our country.
There is one certainty from the week: we must now carefully map where we go from here.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: The FBI is out of bounds
