Thompson: A televised kangaroo court and the timing of it

Late in last Thursday’s marathon congressional grilling of Peter Strzok, Georgia Republican Rep. Karen Handel called the FBI agent’s testimony “disingenuous.”
That word just about sums up the nearly 10-hour spectacle perfectly. That is, congressional Republicans are being entirely disingenuous when they say they’re in search of the truth and want to get to the bottom of things.
In roughly 21 hours — behind closed doors and in the open — of their badgering of Strzok, who led the FBI’s counterespionage division in 2016 and was heavily involved in both the Clinton email server and Russia-Trump investigations, the Republicans have failed to produce one shred of evidence that his anti-Trump texts to an FBI colleague with whom he was carrying on an extramarital affair led to any decision or action that would taint either of the investigations or alter the facts surrounding them.
This is while they’ve ignored Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s statement that there was no evidence of any such conduct and mostly shrugged at the conclusions from our entire intelligence community that Russia interfered in our 2016 election in an effort to help Donald Trump become president and are actively meddling in the 2018 midterm campaign.
Throughout the morning and early afternoon at Thursday’s joint hearing of the House Judiciary and Oversight committees, Republicans focused on Strzok’s most politically-charged texts, talked over him when he tried to respond and — when they did allow him to talk — ignored his perfectly reasonable explanations and much-needed context he provided.
They declined to ask a single question about the serious threat to our democracy Russia’s actions posed and refused to recognize that an investigation into mishandling of classified information in no way outweighs an investigation into a foreign adversary’s interference in our elections and the willingness on the part of campaign officials and possibly the candidate himself to accept help that was offered. And while continuing to insinuate a Deep State, anti-Trump plot within the FBI, they failed to answer a simple point raised by Strzok. If Strzok and the FBI were so intent on destroying Trump, why did they keep the Trump investigation under wraps?
By mid-afternoon, the Republicans turned to character assassination efforts. Congressmen, particularly Trey Gowdy and Ted Poe, talked up their backgrounds as prosecutors and tried to falsely equate Strzok’s role in the investigation to that of a juror or judge in a criminal case as if they never harbored any bad feelings about defendants they’ve investigated during their careers. Their conclusion that Strzok couldn’t possibly check his opinions at the door and do his job was a blatant failure to recognize the irony that they are conducting an investigation while they harbor a strong political bent.
Strzok, though, held steady. And so later in the afternoon, the Republicans went personal, with a dentist attempting to speculate on his body language and others accusing him of lying under oath.
It was Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert who went in for the kill shot.
“You’ve embarrassed yourself and I can’t help but wonder when I see you looking there with a little smirk, how many times did you look so innocent into your wife’s eyes and lie to her about Lisa Page,” Gohmert said, sending the hearing into further madness.
It was stunning Gohmert’s head didn’t explode, considering he seems to believe every word uttered by a twice-divorced president who has had numerous affairs and appears to have had a porn star paid off right before the election to conceal one to his current wife and the American people; one who has demeaned the physical appearance of many women, made an abortion joke about one of his daughters to Howard Stern and sexualized another daughter.
Strzok’s infidelity was certainly a moral failure. We all have them to varying degrees. But the details of his affair, its impact on his family and whether or not he and his wife have reconciled (I have no idea and don’t care) is none of our business. But it’s probably useless to try to explain that to Gohmert, who lives in a country where there is no shortage of people who will throw their rocks from behind the Cross.
As far as his professional life, Strzok is an American patriot who has devoted his career in service to and to protecting our country. He was instrumental in busting up an extensive ring of longtime Russian spies who were posing as American citizens and it was clear why he would be needed on the Russia investigation. Gohmert seems devoted to carrying on in service of a narcissistic pathological liar, and others like Handel are either following suit or are willing to take a nap while our institutions are further corroded. The banana republic-like charade Thursday was, as Strzok put it, “just another victory notch in Putin’s belt and another milestone in our enemies’ campaign to tear America apart.”
The events of the next few days clarified that in a large way.
Friday, on the day that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team handed down a grand jury indictment of 12 Russians for a deliberate, coordinated attack on our election, Trump, who had already been briefed of the indictments, continued to call the whole thing a rigged witch hunt. He either didn’t understand that the interference and his campaign participating in it aren’t necessarily the same thing, or he didn’t care to differentiate.
And then Monday in Helsinki, after a two-hour private meeting with the murderous despot he admires, the president didn’t just defer to Putin’s lies and defer to him at every turn. He didn’t just throw our entire intelligence community under the bus. He violated his oath of office to protect us against all enemies, foreign and domestic, by giving comfort and aid to an enemy, and he should be censured or even impeached accordingly.
His performance was widely condemned, even by Republicans who have backed him or been indifferent. But for them to tweet out disagreement and rejection is one thing. They have the power to do something about it. I’m not holding my breath that they will.
I have long bemoaned the nature of our political system where we are mostly reduced to two choices in party. I have supported candidates from both sides but never belonged to any party. I have long believed it takes great compromise to move this country forward, and if a Democrat becomes the next president, I would in no way consider our country’s multitude of problems solved. I worry that today’s havoc will give the Democratic Party license to move further and further to the left and cut out independent, moderate voices entirely from our discourse.
But as the televised kangaroo court showed last week, until the GOP wakes up from its slumber, rids itself of its xenophobia, paranoia and penchant for alternative facts and realities, and stands up to this utter embarrassment of a commander-in-chief, we’ve been reduced to one viable option if we want to restore stability and sanity to this nation.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
