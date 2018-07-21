Buffington: The other side of Portland

PORTLAND ORE. — This city is like everything you’ve probably heard. Amid the beauty of the Pacific Northwest, Portland sits along two rivers below the snowcapped Mt. Hood, about 1.5 hours from the Pacific coast. It’s an outdoor lover’s playground. Hiking, biking, surfing, kayaking top the area’s adventures.
Portland itself is hilly and green. Spreading conifer trees blanket the town. Green shrubs are ubiquitous.
This greenery reflects a larger cultural aspect of Portland as one of the nation’s most environmentally-conscious cities. That dates back to the 1970s and a mayor who made environmentalism a community priority.
A small example of that is the open disdain shown toward bottled water. I’m here for a conference held at Lewis & Clarke College. It’s a small liberal arts college that sits on a plateau amid dense greenery just south of downtown. On the first day, a college official tsk-tsk’d a group of plastic bottled water bottles sitting on a table to be used by conference speakers. She left the room and returned with a handful of silver, reusable water bottles. The clear plastic water bottles were stashed to the side under a large window, forgotten and unused.
“It’s like that here,” said an old newspaper friend sitting next to me. He hails from Minnoseta, but had retired to Portland to be close to family. Environmental issues, he said, were very important in Portland.
That local emphasis on environmentalism reflects the larger political culture here which leans heavily liberal. Portland is a diverse community of varying ethnic groups and ages. It is popular among young hipsters and also among older retirees who are flocking to the area.
Rural areas of eastern Oregon lean conservative. It was in rural eastern Oregon that a group of right-wing, anti-federal government militia groups took over a bird sanctuary a few years ago to protest the conviction of a local rancher on federal arson charges.
But Portland is not of that political persuasion. You can get a sense of the town’s strong liberal bent in Portland’s most famous landmark, Powell’s Books. The store covers an entire city block downtown and claims to be the world’s largest book store.
Here, locals and tourists alike flock to shop along row after row of both new and used books. It’s a true polyglot of people reflecting every race, religion, creed and sexual orientation, a cross-slice of America at-large. Featured book selections by the store tend to reflect that diversity and the town’s liberal values.
While traversing the massive store, my back began hurting, so I found a bench to sit for a while. Next to me was an older man who pulled out his phone and turned on a video as I sat down. The video was of President Trump speaking at what sounded like one of his political rallies.
The man didn’t have earphones and he turned up the phone’s volume so that anyone nearby could hear the president’s anti-something rhetoric. It came out as a screeching sound from the phone’s tiny speaker, not unlike fingernails across a blackboard.
It’s wasn’t clear why he was playing the video so loud. Perhaps the man felt surrounded by too much diversity and liberalism in the store so he wanted to create a safe space for himself.
That liberal political culture in Portland has led to what some think is too much group-think mentality. In a letter to the editor in the Portland newspaper, a high school student lamented the lack of conservative and Republican voices on his school’s campus. While declaring himself to be politically liberal, he said he’d like to talk with and debate those with other views, but that if there are any Republican students, they don’t speak out and remain silent in the face of an overwhelming liberal environment, he said.
Perhaps the student should seek out the man at the bookstore for a chat.
While Portland may be a liberal nirvana politically and an outdoorsman’s dream, the town is not without problems. I noticed a lot of closed storefronts downtown, perhaps a sign of changing retail habits.
Even more noticeable was Portland’s large homeless population. You see homeless encampments in the trees along local interstate rights-of-way. Downtown streets have a large number of ragged homeless people, some obviously mentally unstable.
On one downtown street corner, there was a verbal dispute between a homeless man and two passersby. The man had spread his stuff all over the sidewalk and became upset when a man and woman had to step over a pizza box to cross the street.
Up in a tourist area downtown where the sidewalk is lined with food carts, homeless beggars had set up shop. One man carrying two backpacks went slowly from trash box to trash box, opening the door and digging through the discarded food.
A story in Portland’s newspaper reported about the large number of police interactions with the town’s homeless population. So what, said a following letter to the editor — at least cops were getting some of the homeless people off the streets for a while.
A lot of large American cities have a problem with homeless people, many of whom are mentally ill. The options for dealing with that are few, unless we’re going to turn our law enforcement and jails into mental health providers.
Still, I found the homeless problem in Portland, one of the nation’s most environmentally sensitive cities, jarring. You have to wonder about the priorities in a place where great care is taken to not use plastic water bottles, but where so little appears to be done to get homeless people off the streets and into shelters or treatment facilities.
Maybe there isn’t a solution. But in a liberal city where human welfare is supposed to be a political priority, the amount of homelessness in Portland calls into question the ability of the town’s leadership to practice what its preaches.
The discarding of human beings onto the streets is no less of an ecological, environmental and social issue than putting plastic bottles into a landfill.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
