Bridges: In the midst of summer comes a good time to be thankful

There’s always been something special about summer.
Maybe it’s the fact we get to enjoy more daylight or maybe it’s because everything seems a little less stressful even though for us adults work goes on as normal.
Summer, despite its extreme nature at times, is still my favorite season. I like spring and there’s something poetic about fall but summer seems to be the time I long for the most. I’m sure it goes back to my childhood and the great summer memories I still recall.
It’s also a good time to reflect on the many things we have been blessed with from family to friends to a nice, clear, blue sky.
With that in mind, I’m thankful on this summer day for:
•A supportive family which has always stood by me throughout my 47 years.
•Firemen, paramedics and all emergency service workers and the good feeling I have knowing they are always there ready to serve.
•Memories of youth sports.
•College athletes who compete at one of the service academies. They will always have my highest level of respect. The same goes for student-athletes at the Division III level where they are no athletic scholarships.
•Listening to a ballgame on the radio. Whether it’s baseball or football, it’s still enjoying to hear the description of the contest coming through the speakers. Note: some sports, such as golf or soccer, simply don’t translate well on the radio.
•The parent who sends a compliment about something I’ve written rather than a complaint. Fortunately the compliments far outweigh the complaints.
•The amount of rain we’ve been having since spring. I’m not a fan of a week-long rain (which sends me into a depressed state) but I am OK with a little rain each day. This year my yard has looked as good as it has in the 20 years I’ve resided at my house.
•The fact I have never lost one cent betting on any sporting event or even had the slightest desire to make a wager, friendly or otherwise.
•The years when the Sports Illustrated College Football Preview edition was actually worth reading. I still have the copies from 1982-2005 and the massive amount of information in those editions puts the newer issues to shame.
•Late night talk radio which centers on things other than politics. It’s fun (and spooky) to listen to shows about bigfoot, UFOs, unsolved mysteries and such during the dark of night.
•The power of music which can magically transport you back in time.
•The memories of Jack Buck and Hank Stram calling Monday Night Football and the Super Bowl on the radio. I remember going off to college and being thankful that a small local AM radio station carried Monday Night Football broadcasts giving me a chance to listen to the duo.
•A worn-out pair of sneakers which still feel comfortable despite being very worn out.
•A Sunday afternoon nap. Actually a nap on any day is something to be thankful for.
•The fact there was a time when our country wasn’t so divided. It seems every issue has been split into camps. I have a feeling (on some levels) this had to be what it was like during our country’s Civil War. It really has gotten to the point where all Americans cannot agree on one single thing. It is beyond pathetic.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
