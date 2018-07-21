Bennett: One cat just leads to another

A very famous person once said that. A famous person who adored cats, and was reported to keep 40 or 50 of them around most of the time.
The famous person was Ernest Hemingway…a man after my own heart! He was very proud of his cat collection and affectionately called them his “purr factory.”
Visitors to his home often told of kitties, kitties everywhere, in every room, on the beds, and on the tables!
While he was in Cuba, his cat collection grew, and it was here that he first became the owner of polydactyl, or multi-toed, kitties. Hemingway believed, along with sailors, that polydactyl cats were good luck.
In the 1930s, Hemingway lived in Key West, Fla., and there’s a museum that’s open to the public. There are reportedly around 40 cats, mostly polydactyls, currently living at the museum. One of my friends visited there recently, and confirmed that there are, indeed, multiple kitties on the premises.
What fun! During the last hurricane that came over Key West, it was reported that the caretaker refused to evacuate, and stayed on the museum grounds in order to make sure the kitties were cared for during the storm. That’s true kitty dedication!
He truly was a man after my own heart. In my perfect world, I would have kitties, kitties everywhere! I would rescue all the poor, pitiful kitties who have no home, and no one to care for them. All the ferals from all over the world, and all the kitties in all the shelters. Yes, I would rescue them all, if I could.
What seems like a fun, quirky collection of a very famous man seems like craziness to the normal person. (Define normal… haha.)
Saving and loving all the kitties of the world is not a reality for anyone, and though I wish it could be so, I’m limited by space as well as resources.
There is plenty of room in my heart for it, but I have to settle for saving the few that I can. When I moved back to my home six years ago, the first thing I did was start looking for a new kitty. I found my sweet Cooper through the Jackson County Humane Society, and it was love at first sight. I wept when he was placed in my arms and the kind lady said, “Honey, you need him as much as he needs you.”
So, it was the classic case of “Who Rescued Who.” Within a year, I decided he needed a playmate, so I began my search for a calico kitty. I’ve had several in the past, and while I love all kitties, there is something special about calicos. I found a little tortie-calico at the Athens Humane Society and called about her. I was told there were many calls already, and if I wanted her, I needed to come fill out the paperwork and pay the adoption fees.
What I didn’t expect was to fall in love with one of her litter-mates. So, I filled out paperwork for two kittens! There were seven kittens in the litter, and amazingly, six of them were polydactyl!
Between those two kitties, they have about 53 toes! It’s so adorable. Scout looks like she could hold a coke bottle with her extra “thumb.”
Three kitties is enough, right? That’s what I thought and had absolutely no intention of having another kitty in my home. Unbeknownst to me, one of my neighbors up the street took in a stray kitty, and unbeknownst to him, she was pregnant!
I knew nothing of these kittens until another neighbor called and said he was taking me for a golf cart ride up the road. David and DJ just grinned at me as we went up the road. He finally told me we were going to see kittens.
When I asked if one was a calico, DJ just cut her eyes and tried to hide a smile. Soon as we drove up in the driveway, five or six little balls of puff ran toward us.
All but one of them had dark hair. Then there was that little white multi-colored face that popped up above all the dark-haired kitties…And I was gone.
I fell in love right there on the spot. DJ and David knew if I ever laid eyes on her, it was a done deal. A few weeks later I brought her home, and she has been a wonderful addition to my family. She is the sweetest, meanest, most playful, destructive little love muffin, with teeth like swords and claws like needles.
It has been a while since I’ve had a kitten that young, so it has been a little rough. My arms and hands are shredded, but she is slowly beginning to understand that this behavior is not acceptable and very un-ladylike! She is an absolutely beautiful specimen, and deserves her very own kitten calendar. Stop by my Facebook page sometime if you don’t believe me!
Now if I can just get the other three kitties on board. They’re still a bit standoffish and pretty annoyed with me for disrupting things at home.
If I could speak kitty language, I’d remind them that they were once the newbies and we all learned to get along together. Yes, one cat just leads to another.
While my heart is always open, I’m afraid my doors are closed, as there is no room in the inn for any more paws and whiskers.
Famous last words from The Crazy Cat Lady.
