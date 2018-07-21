Jacks: Cooking fresh vegetables in the summertime

An update on Ms. Doris McLocklin. She is now at High Shoals Rehab. That address is 3450 New High Shoals Road, Bishop, Ga. 30621. She would love to receive cards from you. Her room number is 54.
I’d like to wish a big happy birthday to my son, Ross Jacks. It was a tough weekend. He always celebrated with his dad and we lost him five years ago to cancer.
My safety tip for this week is don’t forget your pets. Don’t leave them in hot cars and please give them plenty of water to drink.
—
With summertime comes wonderful fresh veggies. I grew up on a farm so I grew up eating fresh veggies. I’m always looking for new ways to cook them. I have a few new recipes to share with you this week to cook the veggies you find in your local grocery stores.
Scalloped Veggie Bake
Ingredients
2 medium zucchini, washed
3 medium potatoes, washed and peeled
5 carrots, washed and peeled
4 medium eggs
1/3 cup butter, melted
2/3 cup milk
1/8 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 tsp. dried basil
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
Salt to taste
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Line a 10-inch spring-form pan with parchment paper. Carefully slice the zucchini, potatoes and carrots very thinly with a sharp knife, watch your fingers.
In a large bowl combine the eggs, melted butter and milk and whisk until combined. Add the nutmeg, basil, thyme, salt, pepper and flour and whisk well. Add the sliced veggies to the batter and stir well until the slices are well coated. Add half the vegetables and flatten with a spoon. Sprinkle cheese over vegetables. Top with the remaining vegetables and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for about 1 1/2 hours until vegetables are fully cooked and tender. Let cool for about 10 minutes and release from spring-form pan. Slice and serve.
—
I love cauliflower raw and look for ways of cooking it, too. Found this great recipe that is really good. Great way to avoid eating all those potatoes and putting on extra pounds. Tasty and healthy.
Cauliflower
Potato Salad
Ingredients
1 head cauliflower
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
2 Tbsps. olive oil
3 eggs, hard boiled, chopped
3 stalks celery, diced
1/2 red onion, diced
Dressing
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. honey
2 Tbsps. dill, chopped
1 Tbsp. olive oil
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/2 lemon, juiced
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Slice cauliflower into small florets. Place cauliflower onto baking sheet and season with salt, pepper and olive oil. Bake in preheated oven for 25 mins or until lightly browned and a bit crispy.
In a large bowl combine all dressing ingredients and set aside.
Once cauliflower is cooked set aside and let cool slightly. Dice eggs, onion and celery.
In a large bowl combine cauliflower, eggs, onion, celery and dressing. Garnish with more freshly chopped dill before serving.
—
The only way I’ve ever cooked eggplant is to either just fry it or make parmesan with it. I love the taste of it so when a friend gave me this new recipe I had to try it. It’s a keeper. It’s really good.
Roasted
Eggplant Curry
Ingredients
3 medium eggplants
1/4 cup olive oil
Sea salt to taste
1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper plus more to taste
1/4 cup coconut oil
1/2 medium onion, chopped
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. ground cardamom
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1 tsp. ground coriander
1 Tbsp. ground turmeric
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp. ginger
3 Roma tomatoes, ripe, diced, medium size
15 oz. coconut milk
1/2 cup water
Cooked rice for serving
Fresh cilantro chopped for serving
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Slice tops off the eggplants then slice them lengthwise. Cut each half once more lengthwise. Lay the slices on their flat sides and cut lengthwise into thirds. Finally slice horizontally to form cubes. Transfer to a baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake for 25 minutes, stirring halfway through, until golden brown.
In a large saucepan heat the coconut oil over high heat. Add onions. Stir for 1 minute, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook stirring occasionally until the onions are golden brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in chili powder, cardamom, and smoked paprika. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the ground coriander, 1/2 tsp. of black pepper, turmeric, garlic and ginger. Cook for a few minutes more, stirring constantly. Add the chopped tomatoes, coconut milk, water and roasted eggplant. Bring the curry to a simmer then reduce to low heat. Cover and simmer 25 minutes. The sauce should reduce and thicken slightly. Serve the curry warm over rice topped with chopped cilantro.
—
Nothing better with chips than fresh guacamole. Add a few more ingredients and you have a wonderful dip.
Tex Mex Guacamole
Ingredients
2 avocados, pitted, peeled and diced
1/2 cup corn, cooked
1/2 red onion, minced
1/2 jalapeño, seeded and minced
1/2 cup canned black beans, drained
1 lime, juiced
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Tortilla chips to serve
Directions
In a medium bowl combine the avocado, corn, red onion, jalapeño, black beans, lime juice, salt and pepper. Mix together until fully incorporated.
Serve with tortilla chips.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
