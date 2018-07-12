Soccer: Longtime Lady Wildcats soccer coach leaving for Oconee County

After 12 years as a teacher and head girls soccer coach at Apalachee High School, Scott Bates is ready for a new challenge.
Bates will be a social studies and economics teacher and coach for the 2018-19 school year at Oconee County High School, where he will also guide the girls soccer program.
Bates and his family live in Walton County and said initially they looked for something local for them. Both will be employed in the Oconee County School System. Bates coached the Lady Wildcats for all 12 years at AHS and was also part of the football coaching staff which had the most success in program history.
“After this amount of time at one place, you wrestle with the fact your routine is going to be different,” Bates said.
“I know some people leave a place to get out of a bad situation but that was not the case with us. Barrow County has been good to us. We are just excited about this new opportunity.”
Bates guided the Lady Wildcats to five state playoff appearances. The team was able to host a postseason contest for the first time in 2018.
Leaving the current returning players was something that has weighed heavily on the coach.
“That will be one of the toughest things,” Bates said. “This team is young and I think there is a good bit of potential in the next couple of seasons.”
On the football field, Bates was part of the coaching staff for Shane Davis which won the region championship and finished with an undefeated regular season in 2009. That team advanced to the state quarterfinals playing all three postseason games at home.
“Of course, there are special memories of that season but we had a group of coaches who were all together for several years,” Bates said.
“I will remember the times in the coaches’ office just as much as what happened on the field.”
Bates eventually stepped away from coaching football after he and his wife had their third child.
“The things which happened most recently are the freshest in my mind in terms of being special but my entire time has been memorable,” the coach said.
Apalachee has hired Omeed Behzadi, who comes from Rockdale County as its new head coach. Lady Wildcats assistant Paul Thornton will remain on staff.
