Football: Knights begin preseason practice as opener nears

The Bethlehem Christian Academy Knights returned to the practice field this week as the 2018 season opener for coach Lance Fendley’s team draws closer with each passing day.
Official preseason practice began Monday with the regular season opener against rival Loganville Christian Academy a little more than a month away on Aug. 17.
“It was good to get out there and see where we stand,” Fendley said Monday. “Of course we learned just how far we have to go. It was a typical day one. There was some confusion but we are a young team.”
A large freshman class is adding depth to the program and also means good things down the road. Fendley, however, is looking at the upcoming season at this point.
“Our freshmen are learning what varsity football is all about,” the coach said. “They are going from a limited play book to a more extensive one. Still we had a good first day. We saw some good things and there were some things that need to be worked on. We definitely need to get better.”
BCA coaches are already seeing dividends from the program’s offseason work.
“We seem to be faster and look bigger and stronger,” Fendley said. “We are moving around at a quicker pace. “
The Knights traveled to John Milledge Academy Tuesday for a 7-on-7 event. BCA will also compete at Providence Christian on July 16.
On July 19, the Knights are scheduled to participate in a 7-on-7 event at The Heritage School in Newnan before another event at Providence Christian on July 23.
Full contact work will begin in August during evening practice sessions. The new school year for BCA begins Aug. 7 and practices will move to the afternoons at that time.
The Knights will take part in a three-school practice-jamboree sessions Aug. 10 at Briarwood. Piedmont Academy is also set to participate.
Some of the holes which BCA coaches are trying to fill before the regular season include center, outside linebacker, left tackle and defensive line.
Fendley said Monday his coaching staff returns largely intact. One addition is Jonathan Brewer who will coach linebackers. Robert Strong, an assistant for the football team last season, will concentrate on his varsity boys basketball duties for the 2018-2019 school year.
Fendley said Brewer has previous coaching experience at Covenant Academy in Macon.
BCA is coming off a 6-5 season in which it finished third in its region. The six wins was the highest for a single season in program history.
Football: Knights begin preseason practice as opener nears
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry