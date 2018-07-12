Request for large residential development withdrawn

A developer who sought a rezone from the City of Winder to build a large residential community on 70 acres northwest of the intersection of highways 11 and 53 has withdrawn its application.
Fort Worth, Texas-based D.R. Horton had sought to build 127 single-family detached homes on the northerly 50 acres and 146 townhomes on the southerly 20 acres of the property across from where a 15-acre shopping center, which will be anchored by a Publix, is planned.
The city planning board and planning staff recommended last month that the property remain at its current zoning, which allows for much lower-density residential development. Objections to D.R. Horton’s proposal from the panel and residents centered around concerns over traffic congestion and speed at the at-times dangerous split and the Georgia Department of Transportation’s lack of a concrete plan to address those concerns. While a roundabout has been considered, no official plans have been developed.
The planning board’s denial recommendation was scheduled to go before the city council Tuesday, but the rezone request was withdrawn. Had the council denied the request, the developer would have had to wait six months before coming back with another application.
City planning director Barry Edgar said he expects the developer to eventually submit a new proposal that would be more in keeping with the zoning.
“I think they were getting some bad feelings (about the proposal) from the council and citizens,” Edgar said, “so I think they’ll go back to the drawing board. And maybe before they submit again, they may have some meetings with the city to get some input about what might work before they just show up with a 273-unit development.”
