Council approves pair of contracts for Auburn Center redevelopment work

Thursday, July 12. 2018
The Auburn City Council, last Thursday, approved a pair of contracts for a fire sprinkler and alarm system and hardwood floor restoration and refinishing at the future Auburn Center.
Pye Barker Fire & Safety, Inc. was awarded the fire sprinkler and alarm system contract at $95,315, beating out two other higher bids. Custom Design Floors, LLC, was awarded a $20,382 for restoring and refinishing the building’s original red oak flooring throughout the first and second stories. The company also had the low bid out of three submissions.
Located on 8th Street, the former R&R building that housed the clothing manufacturing business is being revitalized into a community center that will include meeting and event space. Lanier Technical College plans to hold GED and ESL classes in the building and city officials have touted the second floor as a potential space for weddings to be held.
The project is being funded largely by a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and a city match of $130,000.
City officials are expecting the center to be open in August once an elevator is installed and a certificate of occupancy is issued.

