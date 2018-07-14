Thompson: The reality Democrats must face

It is a sad reality today that the Supreme Court and lower courts, instead of the truly independent check on the other branches of government they were designed to be, have become a highly-politicized extension of a broken and dysfunctional legislative branch.
As the New York Times editorial board wrote last weekend, “…the notion of jurists as unbiased umpires in robes has become, for now, dangerously naïve.”
The Supreme Court has become a renewed subject of intense focus following Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement late last month and President Trump’s nomination of Brett Kavanaugh on Monday to replace him. Compared to the Court’s other eight justices, Kennedy has been regarded as a more-or-less moderate swing vote depending on the issue. Now, with Republicans controlling the White House and the Senate, and the filibuster option gone, conservatives have been salivating and liberals have been despairing at Trump’s near slam-dunk opportunity to reshape the Court for years to come.
Several Democratic senators have responded to the latest Court opening by calling for no nominee to be considered until after the midterm elections are held. This is in response to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s nakedly political stunt in 2016 when he refused to hold hearings on Merrick Garland, who then-President Obama nominated in March of that year following Antonin Scalia’s death the previous month.
McConnell’s reasoning was that it was a presidential election year and that the American people — and the next president, not the “lame duck” president — should have a say in the next justice. He invoked the so-called “Biden rule” of not considering Supreme Court nominees during presidential election years.
But beside the fact that 14 presidents have appointed 21 justices during presidential election years and six true “lame duck” presidents filled seats between their successors’ elections and the end of their terms, McConnell and other Republicans have misrepresented then-Sen. Joe Biden’s remarks. Biden, the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman at the time, made his speech in 1992 when there was no vacancy on the Court, and if a vacancy had come up that year, he was not opposed to hearings being held after the election and before the new president took office.
Moreover, Biden presided over Judiciary Committee hearings in December 1987 for Kennedy, a Republican president’s nominee, who was confirmed 97-0 by a Democratic-controlled Senate in February of 1988, a presidential election year.
McConnell’s claim that he’s upholding some custom should be an insult to every American’s intelligence. He either couldn’t or didn’t bother to hide his shameless grin at his press conference following Kennedy’s retirement announcement and has refused to commit to taking the same approach he did in 2016 if Republicans still control the Senate in 2020 (a presidential election year) and another vacancy arises. Even Sen. Charles Grassley, who now chairs the Judiciary Committee and claims he would follow “the Biden rule,” has acknowledged that McConnell and Trump almost certainly won’t.
While it’s true McConnell’s reasoning would make the current Senate even more of a “lame-duck” than Obama was — as this nomination is occurring much closer to an election which would have an impact on the nominee’s chances of confirmation — the Democrats’ calls for a delay are an enormous waste of time. Regardless of McConnell’s blatant and ultimately successful attempt to “steal” a seat, Trump’s nominee deserves hearings and an up-or-down vote. The chances of the Republican-controlled Senate holding off on confirmation hearings until after November, or only considering Garland (as Minority Leader Chuck Schumer laughably suggested), or holding until Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is completed, is about as likely as Trump and Maxine Waters going on a Caribbean paradise vacation together, Winder’s downtown traffic congestion being resolved this week or me switching my sports fandom allegiance to Georgia Tech.
Not going to happen.
What Democratic senators can do is grow a backbone, ask tough questions of Kavanaugh and refuse to let him off the hook if they find him troubling. While they would need at least two Republican senators to join them, they could make sure they are united in opposition if they see an issue with the nominee. To those Democratic senators in red states who are in tough re-election battles: If you have a problem with the nominee, vote your conscience regardless of how you think it impacts your re-election chances. The Republicans won’t give up on trying to take your seat just because you voted for Trump’s nominee.
And most of all, instead of fruitless appeals for a delay, Democrats should focus on getting their voters to the polls and making the courts a central election issue.
Republicans, and particularly the hardcore conservative ones, have a solid grip on the importance of the courts. For all the complaining about Garland’s treatment, the Democratic presidential candidates essentially punted the issue in 2016. Right in line with repealing Obamacare and building “the wall,” the Republicans made the courts almost a life-and-death matter — none more loudly than Sen. Ted Cruz.
In February 2016, the day after Scalia’s death and the weekend before the South Carolina GOP primary, I covered a Cruz campaign appearance for my newspaper at a church in Port Royal.
Scalia’s “passing means the Court is in the balance,” Cruz said that day. “We are one justice away from a radical left-wing Court, the likes of which this country has never seen.
“We are one liberal justice away from a Supreme Court that mandates unlimited abortion on demand across this country, including partial-birth abortion, with taxpayer funding and no parental notification.”
Cruz also called the court’s decision in June 2015 that legalized gay marriage in all 50 states “fundamentally illegitimate,” and said that if a liberal justice had replaced Scalia, the right to bear arms would “essentially be written out of the Constitution.”
None of that was or is remotely true, but fear is a powerful motivator. Cruz did not win the nomination, but Trump did and his transgressions in his personal life did not affect evangelicals’ and social conservatives’ assurances that he would appoint hardline conservatives to the bench if elected. That commitment helped turn out social conservatives at the polls and put Trump in a position where he could win.
Though Cruz and other candidates hyperbolically spoke of a “culture war,” they understood the importance of the courts as a crucial election issue. I also covered a Bernie Sanders campaign stop and a Bill Clinton (standing in for Hillary) appearance. Not once was the Supreme Court mentioned.
Needless to say, Trump won the election and the Republicans held onto the Senate.
Neil Gorsuch was nominated and confirmed after Democrats attempted to filibuster and McConnell invoked the “nuclear option.”
According to a recent analysis, in the Court’s most recent term there were 18 cases decided by a 5-4 vote. Gorsuch cast a decisive vote in 15 of those, siding 14 times with the other conservative justices. Now the chip-shot field goal opening is there for another Gorsuch to be confirmed.
Russian interference aside, elections matter and issues like the courts matter.
If Democrats and progressives don’t like this new direction, they better start acting like it.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: The reality Democrats must face
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)