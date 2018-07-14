Bridgeman: ‘Radical moderates’ needed in government

“If you are not a liberal at 25, you have no heart. If you are not a conservative at 35, you have no brain.”
I read that saying — which is attributed in various forms to lots of folks through history — when I was about 25. I was a contrarian then, as I am now.
In my late teen years, I tended toward the radical thoughts of the day — mostly because of antipathy to the Vietnam War and the related cause of not being able to vote (but shoot a gun to kill people) in presidential elections.
One major factor in my thinking was a general support for people who opposed the status quo. In those days, that included the war, open sexuality (it was the ’60s) and street protests. I thought Abbie Hoffman and Daniel Berrigan (those might be names from the dim past for those as old as I am. For the rest of you, look it up. Learn some history.) were sort of cool and made a lot of sense.
Alas, I am much like others. I see a bit more conservatism in my views now.
I have noticed in my dotage more moderation. Youth tends more toward radical thought — more black and white, less room for shades of gray.
I have an appreciation for the Founding Fathers. But unlike some who are certain those men would side with them, I value them for their bitter and unyielding fights — and the radical compromises they adopted to reach the ultimate goal, a union of states.
Two compromises I wish they had resolved in some other fashion: the notion that a human being counts as three-fifths of a person in the case of slaves for the U.S. Census and the Electoral College, to ensure that small states have a say in selecting the president.
Despite our egalitarian impulses, the Founders of the country ranged from suspicion of, to bitter hostility toward, the “common man.” I still hear echoes in that when property owners and business people say they should be allowed to vote where they do not live, usually in municipal elections, because of their business and/or financial interests.
In today’s echo chambers for political debate, I long for people who will be radical moderates.
From local city councils to Congress, from mayors and boards of commissioners chairmen to presidents, we need people who seek to strike a balance, to reach a compromise.
In the world of Donald Trump and Maxine Waters (they did not create our current mess), we are prone to wild comments.
Example number one is the two Republican contenders for governor, Casey Cagle and Brian Kemp. I have a slight acquaintance with both men — before they became raving lunatics.
Both were moderate, pragmatic businesspeople. That was how they saw themselves. They sought government that worked and was smaller. They wanted to know how government was structured and what made sense and what did not.
Now, they seem to race to make the least sense and adopt the most outlandish nonsense as core beliefs. They should check into a psychiatric ward before either becomes governor.
A couple of years ago, I could have voted for either. I admit to a leaning to Cagle because he was more closely identified with public education. Now, neither man is qualified to lead the state.
Reach back with me into history again. Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford were from opposing parties. Both were presidents because of the times, not their philosophies. Both were decent human beings and they represented that in their public lives and public statements.
I’d be relatively content with either today as president. Both were denigrated as “weak.” That was long before the puny non-thinker we have in that office today. Either was a giant compared to him.
Finally, we reach Congress. We have two leaders — Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan — who have no interest in, or desire to, be leaders.
McConnell appears to be a power-hungry, win-at-all-costs caricature. Ryan is a jellyfish, completely lacking in moral beliefs or spine.
Where, I wonder, are the Howard Bakers, Sam Nunns, Everett Dirksons ($1 billion here and $1 billion there and soon we’re talking real money) and George Mitchells?
Now I see the street protests and wonder what’s the point? I hear the 28-year-old from a New York burough talk about Medicare for all. I’m for it. How do we pay for it? Where are the leaders who will talk about that — and offer solutions? Where are the leaders who will talk about immigration and grapple with families, security, cost and brain power?
Where are the leaders who value history — of their world and of others?
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for MainStreet Newspapers. He can be reached at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
