Terrell: Enough is enough

The left still doesn’t get it.
For them, the 2016 presidential election was stolen.
It doesn’t matter that the Electoral College has been at work, and worked successfully, for more than 200 years in choosing American presidents.
While Democrats, like Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, gnash their teeth, lay awake at night and stew over losing the 2016 election, they fail to admit what really beat them.
The presidential election loss can be summed up in three words: Hillary Rodham Clinton. Unfortunately, the left can’t accept the fact that their own candidate cost them the seat.
Nor can they accept the fact the Democrats rigged their own primary to keep Bernie Sanders from getting the nomination.
The Dems have blamed the Russians, the Republicans, blamed the polls, recruited “Stormy,” activated the “Deep State,” blamed the Second Amendment, the First Amendment and everything else they are out of tune with.
The blame game didn’t work so they turned to the immigration issue and have used the media to present the Republicans and the president in a negative manner, even though the president and his staff have simply been enforcing American immigration policy.
And now they have resorted to bullying. They are unhinged and are preaching uncontrolled hate and rage.
Businesses leaning to the left can’t refuse services to people based on race or creed but they can and are refusing to serve people based on one’s political standing.
Several members of the Trump administration have been harassed while out in public restaurants and even at their personal residences.
Large financial institutions are refusing to allow firearms dealers to use their financial services; even small “Mom and Pop” businesses find themselves on the short end.
Protestors in Portland, Ore. recently took down an American flag and raised a refugee flag.
Organized groups are spreading lawlessness across the United States but the media seems to simply ignore the mobs unless someone gets a good video clip that can be shown in a derogatory manner, even though the reporting is not what actually happened.
Antifa style mobs are constantly interfering with the daily operations of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and have called for the dismantling of the agency.
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters continues to stir the pot and publicly called for the left to harass and protest against members of the administration of President Donald Trump at stores, restaurants and gas stations.
The left, which doesn’t include all Democrats, many of which are shocked by the current party’s tactics, just won’t accept the fact that the American people elected Donald Trump president.
Here’s a reminder as to why conservatives stood up and spoke out at the ballot box.
You (the left) attacked our freedom of speech, our right to own and carry firearms and our American way of life.
You called us deplorable, a term we are proudly claiming.
You created mobs, ambushed and assassinated law enforcement officers; you forced us to change our insurance plans, and you told us our economy was dead and would never come back.
You added trillions to our national debt and left our military commanders in combat zones with their hands tied. You allowed Americans to die at Benghazi.
You sent a representative out into the world who bowed to a king, which we don’t take to very kindly, and you sent billions of dollars in cash to Iran and allowed them to keep their nuclear program.
That same representative basically said he was ashamed of our flag, sealed his college records and birth certificate (we have no idea where he was born), and he wasted millions of our taxpayer dollars on vacations and golf outings that most Americans can’t even dream about getting.
Your candidate sold American uranium to the Russians, accepted hundreds of millions of dollars in donations from foreign governments, and used a private server in a small bathroom to conduct sensitive government business.
In a recent email attributed to Paul Genova, COO at Wireless Telecom Group Inc, Genova summed up the conservative response pretty well.
Genova said, “…we became fed up,…pushed back and spoke up…we did it with ballots, not bullets. With ballots, not riots. With ballots, not looting. With ballots, not blocking traffic. With ballots, not fires, except the one you started inside of us.”
It’s time to stop the lawlessness, the hate spewing rhetoric, the intimidation and the violent riots.
Enough is enough!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrel65@gmail.com.
