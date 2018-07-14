Bennett: Eyes: With Pride!

It feels as though we just finished turning tassels here in Barrow County, and summer seems barely underway.
Everyone is busy with vacation plans, church and sports camps, Vacation Bible School, and so many other summertime traditions. Others are bored out of their skulls and complain of nothing to do. I can’t even imagine that! The word “bored” doesn’t exist in my vocabulary! There are always things to do. And if I absolutely have nothing to do, I can always take a nap! I’ve just never understood how anyone can ever be bored!
Even though it feels like summer just started, the reality is, if you have kids in school, work at a school, or have anything whatsoever to do with school, summer is pretty much over! Teachers, coaches, staff and students are preparing for the start of a new year. For some, preparation for the upcoming year began this past spring. Band kids reported to school one Saturday in May for uniform fittings, and the band booster officers and student leadership kids have worked throughout the summer to facilitate a smooth transition into the 2018 marching season.
This week was the official beginning of marching season. While the regular student body reports to school on Aug. 1, band kids reported on July 9 for pre-camp. Full-on camp begins on July 16, with everyone reporting. The dedicated adult leaders reminded them all summer to keep themselves heat conditioned and to practice staying well hydrated so that these first few days in the hot Georgia sun would be more tolerable.
As with most anything “new,” the first day or so will be lots of fun for the students, and then reality will set in. Learning new music and new drill will become their focus, and the true colors of their dedication will be seen. Why in the world would a teenager want to stand in the middle of a hot asphalt parking lot for hours on end, learning to do a drill that they will likely never even get to see? Maybe mom and dad, or grandma will get the halftime show on video, but I’d be willing to bet most of these kids never even see, from a spectator’s point of view, the amazing results of all their work.
Instead, they see the back of the hat of the kid in front of them, and they hope and pray the kid behind them is out of the way when they have to blindly march backwards. The reason is the feeling of accomplishment and pride each student feels when marching onto the field at the first game, steps in perfect unison with the cadence when marching into the stadium, the feeling of camaraderie as they kneel to respectfully watch the other band’s halftime show.
Watching and supporting the football team with stand music, supporting the cheerleaders’ dance routines, and working together as a whole to represent our school.
These are a few of the reasons that band kids are willing to work for hours in the brutal heat, and to spend so many afterschool hours practicing when they could be sitting at home in the air conditioning playing video games or snapchatting their friends. The work is hard, but if you watch their faces while they’re playing in the stands, or marching into the stadium, you know there’s no place they’d rather be.
Being a band kid is a lot of hard work. The work doesn’t stop after camp — oh, no, it is just beginning. For three days a week, every week, until marching season is over, they are out there after school, in an unrelenting effort to improve the show, to make it a little better than last week.
For the upcoming rookies, it’s usually a rude awakening! Far different from anything they’ve experienced in middle school band, this is The Big Time! It won’t be long before they are feeling the moment, and begin to understand Bulldogg Pride.
They will learn the routines and become a member of the family. They will learn to stand at attention and answer the call of their drum major at each practice, before each game and other appropriate moments.
It always gives me goose bumps when I hear the drum major call, and the band respond back: “How are the feet?”
“Together!
“How is the stomach?”
“In!”
“How is the chest?”
“Out!”
“How are the shoulders?”
“Up, back, down!”
“How is the chin?”
“Up!”
“How are the eyes?”
“With Pride!”
“Eyes?”
“With Pride!”
“Eyes?”
“With Pride!”
We are looking forward to another spectacular year with band and can’t wait to see the new show! Do your best to take in a game, especially if you have kids at WBHS or AHS. Our kids need to know we support them and appreciate all the dedication they put into the program.
Good luck, Mr. Pharr, students, and all those who work diligently to make it happen. We’ll be watching — our eyes filled with pride!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
