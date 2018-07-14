Jacks: Salads for light eating in the summertime

I want to send a big get well and speedy recovery wish out to my special lady, Ms. Doris McLocklin.
I take care of Ms. Doris three and a half days a week. Monday night she fell and broke her leg above the knee and had surgery on Thursday. She is at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center until she goes to rehab. You can’t keep Ms. Doris down for long. She’s ready to get to moving and get back home to her family. When I get more info on where rehab will be I’ll let you know. She would welcome visits and cards during her stay I am sure.
—
I again want to remind you to watch out for ticks. They are out in abundance this summer. A sweet little girl I know was found with one about two weeks ago and has symptoms of Lyme disease now.
Safety tip of the week is to protect yourself against mosquito bites. Mosquitos can cause several diseases that can be deadly such as West Nile Virus, Dengue Fever and Zika Virus. Use insect repellent with DEET in it, so read the labels carefully. Apply according to label. Skin so Soft has always worked as a repellent for mosquitos when I worked out in the fields with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Just protect yourself when outside.
—
Summertime to me means eating light. I love nothing better than a good salad for dinner. Used to be when you thought of salad you thought of lettuce and tomato, but that is no longer the case. You can add all sorts of things together to make a good tasting and filling salad. I have a few favorite salads that don’t include lettuce these days.
I think I could eat seafood every day and when you add it to a salad it makes the salad even better. The Avocado Shrimp Salsa salad is one of my favorite salads.
Avocado Shrimp Salsa
Ingredients:
1 lb. raw shrimp peeled and deveined
1/4 tsp. salt and black pepper or to taste
1 Tbsp. olive oil
3 medium limes, juiced
2 medium/large avocados
1/2 English cucumber
3 medium or 4 Roma tomatoes
1 small onion finely diced
1/2 cup cilantro (1/2 bunch) chopped
Directions:
Season shrimp lightly with salt and pepper. Place a large skillet over medium high heat. Once the pan is hot, add 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Add shrimp in a single layer and cook 3 minutes total, turning once hallway. Sautee just until cooked through then remove from the pan. Transfer to a cutting board, coarsely chop and place into a large mixing bowl. Squeeze the juice of 3 medium limes over the shrimp, stir and set aside to marinate while you prepare remaining salsa ingredients. Dice cucumber, tomatoes and avocado and add them to the mixing bowl with shrimp. Finely dice onion and chop 1/2 bunch of fresh cilantro. Add to the mixing bowl then stir together all of the ingredients until well combined and serve.
Love it served with hot sauce (such as Tabasco) and tortilla chips.
—
I love mixing fruit with veggies to make a great tasting salad. One that was recently introduced to me that I really like is the Blueberry Broccoli Spinach Salad. Really healthy for you and tasty, too.
Blueberry
Broccoli Spinach Salad with Poppy Seed Ranch
Ingredients:
For the salad:
4 oz. fresh baby spinach
1/2 cup chopped broccoli
1/2 ripe avocado
1/4 cup blueberries
1/4 cup crumbled Feta cheese
2-4 Tbsps. dried cranberries
2-4 Tbsps. roasted sunflower seeds (I used unsalted)
black pepper to taste
Poppy Seed Ranch dressing:
1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
1/4 cup buttermilk (extra if desired)
1/4 cup good quality mayonnaise (I use Kraft)
1 clove garlic
1/3 tsp. lemon juice or white vinegar
1 tsp. poppy seeds
1/2 tsp. dried dill
1/2 tsp. dried parsley
1/4 tsp. paprika
1/8 to 1/4 tsp. garlic powder to taste
1/8 tsp. sea salt
1/8 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
Start with the dressing preparation (skip if using store bought).
Ranch dressing always tastes its absolute best made ahead of time. Whisk and chill for a few hours before serving or make things simple by tossing it together the night before.
Peel 1 clove of garlic, then smash and mince it into a paste. Season with salt. Combine salted garlic paste with remaining dressing ingredients and whisk well. Pop in the fridge to chill for a few hours for flavors to set.
Wash and dry spinach. Combine with broccoli, blueberries, dried cranberries, avocado, Feta cheese and sunflower seeds. Toss with dressing and serve. Season with black pepper to taste.
—
There are only a few ways you can eat raw broccoli and actually enjoy it. It either needs to be mixed into a salad like so or dunked into a really good dip. This delicious Broccoli Apple Salad is one of the best ways you can enjoy fresh broccoli.
Broccoli Apple Salad
Ingredients:
4 cups small, diced broccoli florets
2 small gala apples, cored and diced
1 cup walnuts
1 cup matchstick carrots, roughly chopped
1/3 cup golden raisins or dried cranberries
1/3 cup chopped red onions
Dressing:
3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
1/3 cup mayonnaise full fat (I prefer Kraft, your choice)
1 1/2 Tbsps. apple cider vinegar
3 Tbsps. honey
salt
Directions:
For the dressing:
In a medium mixing bowl whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, honey and season with salt to taste (about 1/4 tsp). Chill until ready to use.
For the Salad:
In a salad bowl toss together broccoli, apples, walnuts, carrots, raisins or cranberries and red onion. Pour in dressing and toss until evenly coated.
—
When you add fresh strawberries, avocadoes, crunch pears, crisp apples, sunflower seeds and dried cranberries to a salad you don’t really feel like you are eating a salad. It’s a healthy way of eating it and so tasty. The mixture of the different textures and flavors gives you a salad that is out of this world. And the dressing is a great addition. I think this is another of my favorites this summer.
Strawberry Avocado Broccoli Salad
Ingredients:
Salad:
5 heaping cups chopped broccoli florets
1 1/2 cups chopped strawberries (a little less than 1 lb.)
1/4 cup diced red onion
1 pear, chopped
1 sweet apple, like Fuji or Pink Lady, chopped
1 large avocado, chopped
3/4 cup dried cranberries**
1/2 cup sunflower seeds
1/3 cup crumbled Feta
Creamy Poppy Seed dressing:
1/2 cup vanilla Greek Yogurt (I use non-fat)
1/2 cup real mayonnaise (I use Kraft)
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
1-2 Tbsps. sugar (2 for sweeter)
1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
Directions:
To make the salad ahead of time mix all ingredients except the avocado and toss to combine. When ready to serve, gently stir in freshly chopped avocado and dive in.
In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Add desired amount of dressing to salad and toss until evenly coated. Best if chilled for at least 30 minutes up to overnight. Toss with avocados just before serving.
**The dried cranberries make the salad in my opinion so I wouldn’t skip them.
Enjoy and be healthy at the same time.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
