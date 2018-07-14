Holloway: Rose Rosette’s Disease hits Barrow County

Knock Out roses have become a landscape staple in recent years; disease resistance, prolific blooms from early spring until fall, and little need for maintenance make it an easy choice for home gardeners and commercial landscapes.
Unfortunately, Knock Outs are about to be knocked out of the landscape lineup by Rose Rosettes Disease.
Rose Rosettes Disease is a virus that causes new shoots to elongate, grow in tight clusters with red-colored growth and distorted leaves, often with an excessive growth of soft thorns along the stem.
In the past month, four people have brought in infected samples for identification from the Winder area, so begin to monitor your roses for symptoms. There is no cure for Rose Rosette’s Disease.
The eriophyid mite spreads the disease through feeding. Once roses are infected, they typically die within a couple of years. Roses are the only plant affected by this virus. And while the only infected roses I’ve seen so far are Knock Outs, the disease can affect all types of roses.
If you find that you have an infected rose, remove the entire bush, including the roots. If you see sprouts emerging from roots left in the soil, remove those immediately so they don’t become a source of disease for other roses in the area.
The virus will not live in the soil. However, it is likely that if new roses are planted, and eriophyid mites are in the area, that the new rose will get infected as well. The best option is to replace the rose with another flowering shrub.
If you must have roses, wait a year to see if other roses in your yard become infected. If at that time the virus has not spread, replant, but at a wide spacing so that rose plants do not touch. Because the mites are very small, wider spacing can help slow or prevent spread of the disease.
Unfortunately, pesticides available to home gardeners that control other mites are not effective against the eriophyid mite.
Planting roses intermittently through the landscape, rather than in clusters, is a proactive plan for controlling the effect of this disease on our landscapes in the future.
While an abundance of Knock Out roses certainly makes a statement, I would caution moderation in usage of this and other roses, both to limit spread of the disease and to protect yourself from the potential loss on the investment you put into purchasing your plants.
Planting roses with wide spacing in the landscape (or not planting roses at all), monitoring, and removing diseased plants is our best defense against this disease. If you suspect that your rose is infected with Rose Rosettes Disease but are unsure, you can bring samples or send photos to me at the Barrow County Extension office.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. in Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
