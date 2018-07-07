Buffington: No room for moderates

The political discourse in America is in the gutter. That’s true on both sides of the political spectrum, left and right.
The recent episode where White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was booted out of a restaurant because of her political job shows that the left has a problem with liberal intolerance. On the right, the ugliness expressed by some conservatives toward Hispanics, Asians and Muslims that have been videoed and posted online is a terrible sign of nativist xenophobia run amuck.
This ugly discourse is being driven by an increasing polarization of the nation’s two political parties. At one time, both parties were a mix of varying views which were rooted in geographic and cultural traditions. There were once conservative Democrats and liberal Republicans. Both parties had a mix of working-class followers and country club politicians. The two parties were largely confederations of mixed views.
That’s not true today. The two parties have created internal political litmus tests that has pushed Republicans further to the right and Democrats further to the left. Internal party battles over ideological purity have become the norm. Those who don’t follow the “party line” are outcast.
This has shifted the tone as politicians running for office attempt to play to the die-hard base in each party. It’s those diehards who contribute to campaigns and who regularly vote.
You can see that happening here in Georgia in the Republican runoff for governor. Both Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp are reaching for those diehard Republican voters on the right as they approach the July 22 runoff. Both men have a long career of being politically moderate, but you wouldn’t know that from their current television political advertisements where they vie to see who can position himself furthest to the right.
In New York, an unknown political newcomer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ousted a long-time Democrat in a shocking political upset. Ocasio-Cortez is far to the left politically and her victory over a more centrist Democratic incumbent will have a large impact on the leftward movement of the entire party.
That kind of polarization has been weaving its way into the nation’s political dialogue for a long time. The Pew Research Center has an interesting chart that shows these ideological shifts from 1994-2017. Both Republicans and Democrats have moved further apart during that time.
You can also see these trends in the 24/7 television universe and in social media where people increasingly turn to skewed information that validates their political views. If something challenges that view, it’s automatically dismissed as “fake news” by those who simply don’t want to be exposed to anything that challenges their beliefs. Facts no longer matter, only opinions. But there’s one group of people who are being left out of this political tribalism — moderates. Where in the political spectrum are moderates and independent voters to turn?
While moderates often make the difference in close national elections, they have no home within today’s political parties. Moderate voices are silenced by ideologues on the right and left. You can see that in the debate over access to guns where moderate voices are quickly drowned out by extremists on both sides. You also see it in the immigration debate where those who advocated for a better visa and immigration system get shouted down by immigration absolutists from the left and right. Moderates are out of fashion in today’s hyper-political world, but is that a trend or just a moment?
There are two views on that. One side points to the worldwide trend of a growing political extremism, especially in Europe where Brexit has shaken the European Union. In this view, hyper-ideological political views are part of a larger movement that is taking the place of the former Cold War political environment. In the U.S., the old Cold War political alignments are gone and this new ideological spectrum is taking their place.
Another view is more narrow. Some put the blame for the growing U.S. polarization on the shoulders of President Trump whose inflammatory rhetoric has emboldened both his diehard supporters and an increasingly vocal opposition. In this view, Trump has become the divisive figure in American politics and once he is out of office, the electorate will become more moderate, assuming that he isn’t replaced by a president whose rhetoric is as inflammatory as Trump’s has been.
Whatever happens in the coming years with our nation’s political discourse, the polarization we see today is an echo of our nation’s founding. The Founding Fathers were not of one, united mind about how the United States should be governed. There were heated arguments among the Founders, some leading to duels.
But in the end, moderation and compromise prevailed. What the Founders created was not perfect. Some of their failures led directly to the nation’s greatest tragedy, the Civil War. Still, moderation and not ideological purity is the bedrock on which the United States was created. Had there not been compromise and moderate voices, the United States would never have been born. Maybe we should remember that this July 4th week as we celebrate our nation’s independence.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
Buffington: No room for moderates
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)