Thompson: Confronting American carnage

As a journalist, as an American, I feel compelled to write about the newspaper shooting last week in Annapolis, Md.; to honor the memories of those lost and to salute the staff of the Capital Gazette for the work they do and for continuing to do their jobs even in the face of horror.
I did not know the victims. I do not know the staffers there who are still alive. But I feel like I do. In reading about them, it’s impossible not to picture my colleagues and how we would react to such a situation. It’s been said by others in other lines of work, but an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.
I grew up in a family of lawyers. My father and grandfather practiced together. My other grandfather was an attorney and then a judge, following in the footsteps of his father. His brother, my great-uncle, followed the other line of work in the family and practiced medicine and then spent six years in the state legislature and 12 more after that in Congress. I didn’t have the mathematical and scientific smarts to be a doctor. I didn’t feel the burning urge to practice law. But my English teachers encouraged me to write, and I fell in love with journalism and newspapers in high school. I’ve worked my entire adult life to this point in newspapers, and while today’s reality tells me I’ll eventually have to move on from them, I really can’t picture myself doing anything else.
I only devoted a paragraph of this column about myself to say that I agree completely with everything staff members of the Capital Gazette said in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
There is no big paycheck waiting for most of us. Most of us are overworked and underpaid, and there is no such thing as a 40-hour work week.
We also have bills to pay and mouths to feed. We sit at three-hour public meetings that go well into the night, go back to the office and write further into the night, go back home to find our spouses and children already asleep and then rise early for the next day to do it all again.
We’re not doing this for any kind of ego trip or glory. It’s a thankless job, but we’re not in it for thanks. We’re doing it to try our best to serve our communities with what resources we do have. This family-built and family-owned company I work for believes in that core principle even as we face the same plight and challenges community newspapers around the country face.
Like all humans we make mistakes, and most of us try our absolute best to rectify them. We’re not above or beyond criticism, but we’re also not “the opposition party” or “the enemy of the American people.”
I don’t write that sentence to turn this into a complete “bash Trump” column. As of this writing, details are still emerging about the newsroom shooter, who carried a grudge against the newspaper for accurately reporting in 2011 on his history of criminal harassment. He unsuccessfully sued the paper for defamation and has spent the years since then obsessively and angrily venting on social media about it.
So, after seven years, what drove him to finally pick up a gun and resort to violence? The provocation that the press is a public enemy certainly couldn’t help, and it feels irresponsible to disregard the statement made by the leader of our republic.
In the last couple of weeks, there’s been much talk about the need for more civility, which only started for some people when the White House press secretary was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant and Congresswoman Maxine Waters idiotically grabbed a megaphone and encouraged public heckling of everyone who works for the administration.
While she was within her rights and while I understand why the staff felt uncomfortable, I do not believe the Red Hen owner did the right thing. And while the irony isn’t lost on me of someone like Stephen Miller dining at a Mexican restaurant, I don’t believe relentless public heckling accomplishes much other than providing ammunition for people to continue trying to justify their actions.
But it’s difficult to listen to a lecture about civility from anyone who can find no fault in what our president does and says or not bat an eye when he suggests protesters should be roughed up, even by law enforcement, and he’ll pay your legal fees. After all, if he gets pushed around, he’s going to fight back, right?
The leader of our country is supposed to set the tone for public discourse, and yet Sean Hannity, as news of this latest mass shooting broke, couldn’t wait to insinuate that it was Waters’ comments that laid the groundwork for the violence.
What Waters said was stupid. She also didn’t call on anyone to be harmed, and it’s abhorrent that she is apparently receiving death threats and hate mail.
But everyone, especially public officials like Trump and Waters, need to consider the weight of their words.
Beyond that, the problem of gun violence in this country remains and the mass shootings of strangers by deranged people continue to happen with no real attempt to at least curb them in sight.
Even with the massacre of children in our schools, we’ve felt unmoved to really tackle the problem.
We seek to save lives in automobiles by passing seat belt laws, texting laws and, new to Georgia, a hands-free phone law.
Yet we remain paralyzed when it comes to addressing gun violence, whether it be one victim or many.
If we want to save this country — and ourselves — we must undergo a transformation, of how we treat each other and of how we confront our problems. As we commemorate the birth of our nation, it’s time to stop hiding under the covers and putting things out of sight and out of mind.
And while thoughts and prayers can be comforting, as Capital Gazette employees put it in more blunt terms, they’re useless if we’re not willing to act, to try to end this American carnage.
Scott Thompson is the editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
