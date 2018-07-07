Bennett: Happy Fourth of July!

I hope everyone is having a safe and happy week with all the Independence Day festivities!
We are blessed with many opportunities to enjoy all the celebrations in this area.
The Fourth of July has always been one of my favorite holidays. When I was growing up, we had a family tradition of hanging out at “The Lake,” setting off (at that time) contraband fireworks, grilling burgers, eating watermelons and spending hours swimming in the lake. It was our happy place, and we cousins enjoyed every minute playing together. When the holiday fell on a weekend, especially a Friday or Monday, it was even better, because we had a long weekend of nonstop fun!
The highlight of the celebration was loading up the boats and driving over to Lanier Islands to watch the fireworks over the water.
Hundreds and hundreds of boats would gather, (anchoring or floating a little too close for comfort) and all the lights of the boats twinkling, and the happy voices added to the fun!
It was a little bit scary, driving the boats at night, but well worth the anxious moments to enjoy the magic.
As my generation grew up, got married, and started families of our own, the weekends turned into just spending the actual day at the lake. Our kids never got to experience lake life the way we did, but we all enjoy the day-long celebration nonetheless. Half the fun of getting together nowadays is reminiscing about the fun we had spending weekends and weeks during the summer at the lake.
I’m not sure how it happened, but at some point in recent years, we’ve stopped doing the gathering on the actual 4th.
Nowadays, my aunt and uncle choose a Saturday in August.
We still call it “Fourth of July at the Lake,” though.
I’m very much looking forward to this year’s gathering and an afternoon of catching up with the family.
Yes, July 4 is a favorite holiday, but more importantly than the fun associated with it, is the realization of the true meaning of the day.
Like most, I’m concerned with the state of our world, and our nation. Even so, I’m proud to be an American, and there’s nowhere else I’d rather live.
I’ve written about traveling with Mrs. Shady Thompson’s AP history class to Boston in 2001 and the history tours we took.
I’ve had a much different view of Independence Day since then, and I’m forever grateful for the chance to experience the story of our history up close and personal.
So, while we’re enjoying the week, let’s remember to take a moment to remember what the holiday represents.
And yet another moment to pray for our leaders and our nation.
God bless America!
