Jacks: Presidents’ favorite recipes

During the summer, I am trying to bring you a safety tip or two in my column.
This week it’s the 20-minute rule.
If you are outside doing any sort of activities you should stop and drink water every 20 minutes to prevent heat stress and heat stroke.
Another tidbit of information: Eating a cup of fresh fruit mix of berries daily such as blackberries, blueberries and strawberries helps your body fight against cancer and high cholesterol.
They are rich in fiber, also. They are loaded in antioxidants which help the body fight all sorts of things.
These are plentiful in the summer and so tasty.
With this being the week of July 4th and being a very patriotic person I thought it would be a good time to honor past presidents by having their favorite recipes here. I had the privilege of meeting many of the presidents and their wives in Washington while working for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). I received the President’s Volunteer Service Award almost every year I worked for the USDA and got to travel to Washington to meet the president and many of the first ladies. We were encouraged by our employers to volunteer.
President George W. Bush, being from Texas, was known for liking spicy stuff according to the White House staff. One of his favorite was Huevos Rancheros.
Huevos Rancheros
Ingredients:
4 (6 to 8 inch) soft corn tortillas
1/2 tsp. ground cumin
1 (16 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 chipotle chili in adobo sauce, diced, or 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
1/2 cup mild salsa
4 large eggs, fried
2/3 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 ripe avocado, sliced
Directions:
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Put the tortillas on a baking sheet and place in the oven to warm. (Cover with foil if you don’t like crisp tortillas). Toast the cumin in a small, dry saucepan over medium heat until aromatic, about 3 minutes. Add beans and chipotle or crushed red pepper (if using). Remove tortillas from the oven. Spoon some beans onto tortillas, then top each with some salsa, 1 fried egg and some cheese. Bake until the cheese has melted. Serve with the avocado.
Barack Obama let the White House staff know early that he loved a good pot of chili after a long day at the office. He even supplied them with the recipe to use.
Obama’s Beefy Corn
and Black Bean Chili
Ingredients:
1 pound ground round
2 tsps. salt-free chili powder blend (such as the Spice Hunter)
1 (14 ounce) package frozen, seasoned corn and black beans (such as PictSweet)
1 (14 ounce) can fat-free, less sodium beef broth
1 (15 ounce) can seasoned tomato sauce for chili (such as Hunt’s family favorites)
Reduced fat sour cream (optional)
Sliced green onions (optional)
Directions:
Combine beef and chili powder blend in a large Dutch oven. Cook 6 minutes over medium-high heat or until beef is browned, stirring to crumble. Drain and return to pan. Stir in frozen corn mixture, broth and tomato sauce; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Bill Clinton’s love of fast food and his uncanny ability to get caught sampling them, have caused him to add a few extra pounds along the way. Might be the reason we saw him jogging down Pennsylvania Avenue a lot. If only he figured out there were lighter versions to them. Here is a better-for-you burger recipe that the White House finally introduced to Bill.
Bill Clinton’s
Open-Faced Burgers With
Onion-Mushroom
Topping
Ingredients:
2 tsps. olive oil
1 medium sweet onion, sliced and separated into rings
2 (8 Ounce) pkgs. pre-sliced mushrooms
1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsps. balsamic vinegar
1 1/2 Tbsps. paprika
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
1/4 tsp. ground red pepper
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1 pound ground round
2 English muffins, split and toasted
Directions:
Preheat grill.
Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook for 5 minutes or until golden. Add mushrooms and salt, cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add vinegar; remove mixture from pan; set aside.
Combine the paprika and next 4 ingredients (paprika thru black pepper). Divide ground round into 4 equal portions, shaping each into a 1/2-inch thick patty. Coat patties with spice mixture. Grill patties 4 minutes on each side or until done. Place burgers on muffin halves and top each burger with 1/4 cup onion mixture.
President Ronald Reagan loved a breakfast that was low on fat and heavy on bran. On special occasions, the White House cook would make his favorite which was Monkey Bread. This was made into bars so he could share it with his family members. He would only eat small portions of it.
Ronald Reagan’s
Monkey Bread Bars
Ingredients:
1/2 cup raisins
1 1/2 Tbsps. dark rum or apple juice
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cup butter, softened
1/2 cup mashed ripe bananas
3 Tbsps. low-fat buttermilk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 large egg whites
1/3 cup chopped walnuts
cooking spray
1 Tbsp. powdered sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the raisins and rum in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave on high for 1 minute and set aside. Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Combine flour and next 3 ingredients (flour thru salt) in a bowl, stirring well with a whisk. Set aside.
Combine brown sugar and butter in a large bowl and beat with a mixer at medium speed until well blended. Add bananas and next 3 ingredients (bananas thru egg whites), beating well. Add the flour mixture, beating just until combined. Stir in raisin mixture and walnuts. Spread the batter into an 9-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden. Cool the bars completely on a wire rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Celebrate our heritage this 4th of July, be safe, be proud to be an American.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
