Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith can recall several instances where his deputies have worked fatal vehicle accidents caused by use of a cell phone while driving.
“Their body might be mashed up in the car, but the phone is still in their hand or right by it and you can pretty much tell what they were doing,” Smith said last week. “I’d say probably 75-80 percent of the accidents my guys work is people on their phone or not paying attention.”
Barrow County is not alone in that plight as the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety notes a significant uptick in vehicle crashes, fatalities and injuries, which law enforcement officials across the state agree is largely caused by distracted driving.
With that in mind, this year the state legislature passed and Gov. Nathan Deal signed into law House Bill 673 — the “Hands-free Law” — which prohibits the hand-held use of cell phones while people are driving. The new law takes effect at midnight Sunday, July 1. Under the law, a driver cannot have a phone in their hand or use any part of their body — such as their leg — to support the phone. Phones can only be used for making or receiving calls by using a speakerphone, earpiece, wireless headphone, or if the phone is connected to the vehicle or an electronic watch. GPS navigation devices are also allowed.
Earpieces can only be used for communication purposes and not for entertainment, such as listening to music. Streaming music through apps is allowed but a person must legally stop and park their vehicle to control it on their phone, or the apps must be connected to and/or controlled through the vehicle’s radio. Drivers are not allowed to watch any video.
A first offense in violation of the law will carry a $50 fine and one point on a driver’s license. A second offense will be $100 fine and two points on a license, and third and subsequent convictions will mean a $150 fine and three points on a license.
Law enforcement agencies around the state have been using social media to get the word out about the new law. While tickets can be issued as soon as the law goes into effect, departments have varied in their announcements about how they plan to enforce the law in the first few weeks.
Winder police chief Jim Fullington said the department will not give drivers any kind of grace period, “but we’re going to enforce it on a situation-by-situation basis.”
“It’s no different than the way we enforce our traffic laws now,” Fullington said. “It will be up to the officer’s discretion.”
Smith said Barrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies will largely take the same approach.
See more in the June 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Now when exactly am I suppose to binge watch Law and Order if not on my drive home?
Seriously, it's sad we have to have a law telling up to NOT watch videos AND drive.