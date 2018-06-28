BOC holds off on hiring economic development director

Recently-retired Lanier Technical College Barrow campus dean and current Barrow County school board candidate Lisa Maloof has been recommended for the new county director of economic development position, but the county board of commissioners on Tuesday declined to take up the matter which was originally on its agenda.
At the start of the board’s meeting, commissioner Billy Parks made the motion to remove the item from the agenda and the motion passed unanimously.
Parks said after the new business portion of the meeting he did not believe the board had enough information on the recommendation.
Maloof was recommended by county manager Mike Renshaw for the part-time position — up to 29 hours a week — and would stand to make $45,000 in base salary.
Parks said that salary for only 29 hours a week concerned him.
“I think we need to discuss it more,” Parks said. “I’ve got some questions that need answered before we can move on. Maybe we can work it out.”
The board has a called meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, but as of press time it was not known whether the hiring recommendation would be added to that agenda. The board’s next regularly-scheduled meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10.
Under Renshaw’s recommendation, Maloof would begin work Aug. 1.
Maloof worked within the Georgia Community College System for more than 30 years, including her stint as the dean of the Lanier Tech Barrow campus. She is the Republican nominee for the District 3 school board seat being vacated by Connie Wehunt and will face Democrat Johnny Smith in the November general election.
Maloof also currently serves on the county’s Joint Development Authority board.
See more in the June 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
