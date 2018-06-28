The Auburn City Council, on June 21, approved the abandonment of the existing Auburn Park Court cul-de-sac. Ownership of the property will revert to the record owner, Auburn Business Development LLC.
The council held a public hearing on the matter prior to the meeting, but no one spoke in favor or in opposition to the request for abandonment.
DVK Enterprises Inc., Myles Truck Repair, plans to construct a facility on nearby property and plans to purchase the cul-de-sac property in order to make their development work.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the council discussed several items that will likely be included on the consent agenda for the 6 p.m., July 5, council meeting, including:
•police department operations manual update to include five new policies: traffic and parking enforcement, patrol, unusual occurrences/tactical responses, criminal investigations division and property and evidence procedures.
•low bid of $95,315 from Pye Barker Fire & Safety Inc., for the Auburn Center fire sprinkler and alarm system. Bids were also received from Cintas Fire Protection, $104,066; and Atlanta Sprinkler, $120,953, for sprinklers only.
•low bid of $20,382 from Custom Design Floors LLC, for the Auburn Center hardwood floor restoration and refinishing. Bids were also received from Southern Woods Flooring Inc., $28,507; and Clearwood LLC, $29,955. A bid from D.G. Floors was expected to be received on June 22.
•contract with Phillips State Prison, Buford, for the prison work detail contract for July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, in the amount of $39,500, the amount of the security guard’s yearly salary.
•the appointment of Ashley Vogel to the Auburn Downtown Development Authority.
Auburn City Council approves abandonment of existing cul de sac
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)